TV and movie merchandise market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global TV and movie merchandise market size is estimated to grow by USD 90.53 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.04%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global TV and Movie Merchandise Market 2023-2027

Global TV and movie merchandise market - Five forces

The global TV and movie merchandise market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global TV and movie merchandise market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global TV and movie merchandise market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (offline retail and online retail) and product (apparel, toys, accessories, video games, and others).

The offline retail segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Many consumers prefer making purchases at offline stores. Merchandise is generally sold through retail formats such as specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, clubhouse stores, and department stores. The rising number of personalized gift outlets in shopping malls and hypermarkets is increasing the sales of photo products and merchandise. Moreover, a rise in the establishment of new retail stores might improve customer participation. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the offline retail segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global TV and movie merchandise market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global TV and movie merchandise market.

North America is estimated to account for 44% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region is home to key vendors such as Time Warner (Warner Bros, Cartoon Network), Comcast (NBC Universal), Disney, and Universal Studios. These companies have created several classic superheroes, cartoon-based movies, and TV shows, which has increased the sales of their merchandise in the market. These factors will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Global TV and movie merchandise market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growth of e-commerce platforms is driving the market growth.

is driving the market growth. Online retailers are expanding to new regions, and physical retailers are exploring new markets through e-commerce platforms.

The direct-to-retail option eliminates the need for middlemen.

The growth of e-commerce platforms will drive the demand for and supply of TV and movie merchandise.

Licensed vendors and agents can cater to consumers directly using the online platform. In addition, consumers can purchase the merchandise either directly or through a reseller on e-commerce websites.

These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

3D printing of merchandise is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. 3D printers are expected to become affordable, which will enable consumers to make their products in the coming years.

Many licensors, such as Sesame Workshop and Hasbro, plan to offer licenses to 3D printing companies by providing appropriate assets and differentiating them from their competitors.

For instance, 3D printer suppliers such as Stratasys, MakerBot, and 3D Systems get licenses by paying a royalty.

MakerBot has a license to 3D print a few of the Sesame Street characters, which can be sold online.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Uncertain economic conditions may challenge the market growth.

may challenge the market growth. Weak or uncertain economic conditions can weaken the financial position of vendors.

This has an impact on advertisers, affiliates, suppliers, retailers, insurers, theater operators, and others.

Such economic conditions, along with geopolitical and economic uncertainties, can lead to low consumer spending.

Consumer spending may also be negatively impacted by governments' initiatives to manage national economic matters.

These factors will impede the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this TV and movie merchandise market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the TV and movie merchandise market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the TV and movie merchandise market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the TV and movie merchandise market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of TV and movie merchandise market vendors

TV and Movie Merchandise Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.04% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 90.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.47 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 41 Entertainment LLC, Aardman Animations Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Banijay Group, Charter Communications Inc., Comcast Corp., Grindstore Ltd., Hasbro Inc., Indieflix Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Netflix Inc., ViacomCBS Inc., RTL Group SA, Sony Group Corp., Striker Entertainment LLC, The Walt Disney Co., Wild Brain Entertainment Inc., and Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

