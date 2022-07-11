TV and Movie Merchandise Market Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 79.07 Bn growth -- North America to have a significant share

Jul 11, 2022, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The TV and movie merchandise market is growing at a CAGR of 8.77% and is expected to register an incremental growth of USD 79.07 billion between 2020 and 2025. The report analyses the market size, growth, and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.
- The report recognizes the following as the key players in the TV and movie merchandise market 41 Entertainment LLC, Aardman Animations Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Charter Communications Inc., and Comcast Corp. among others.
- The global TV and movie merchandise market structure is fragmented in nature.
- North America to have a significant share in the TV and movie merchandise market.
- Market to observe 8.08% YOY growth in 2022.
Understand the scope of our report, View Sample Report Here.
The TV and movie merchandise market is segmented by product (apparel, toys, accessories, video games, and others).
The apparel segment will be leading the market through the forecast period. The segment is driven by the global release of superhero movies. Also, the demand for comic-related t-shirts and costumes is contributing to the growth of the segment.
The global TV and movie merchandise market is analyzed across five regions — North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.
North America is currently the dominating region, occupying 44% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the presence of several key vendors such as Warner (Warner Bros, Cartoon Network), Comcast (NBC Universal), Disney, and Universal Studios. The US is the key market for TV and movie merchandise in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions.
Purchase our full report to identify potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period.
Read Sample Report Before Purchasing
The TV and movie merchandise market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the growth of e-commerce platforms. Globally, the inclination of consumers toward online shopping has steadily increased over the years. The growth of e-commerce is encouraging many retailers to expand their business in new geographies and explore new markets through e-commerce platforms. This is enabling vendors in the market to sell their products and cater to the growing demand directly using online platforms. Similarly, consumers can purchase the merchandise either directly or through a reseller on e-commerce websites. All these factors are expected to foster the growth of the global TV and movie merchandise market over the forecast period.
The report also covers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence the market growth. Request a Sample Reports
The TV and movie merchandise market is fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. To sustain the competition, vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches and strategic alliances.
Here are some of the products offered by key vendors:
41 Entertainment LLC: The company offers TV and movie merchandise products such as Skylanders, Shooting Star, and Super Monsters.
Aardman Animations Ltd.: The company offers TV and movie merchandise products such as ROBIN ROBIN.
Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers TV and movie merchandise products such as Avengers Titan Hero Series Thor Figure, The Black Series Titanium Series Luke Skywalker, and Topps Star Wars Rogue One.
Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the TV and movie merchandise market report:
- Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.
- Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.
- Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the recovery phase.
Get your queries resolved by industry experts. Speak to Our Analyst Now
Our customers who purchased this report also bought,
- Online Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
- Retail Market by Distribution channel and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
TV And Movie Merchandise Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.77%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 79.07 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.08
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Germany, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
41 Entertainment LLC, Aardman Animations Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Charter Communications Inc., Comcast Corp., CPLG Ltd. , Indieflix Inc., Sony Corp., The Walt Disney Co., and Wrestling Entertainment Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Video games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 41 Entertainment LLC
- Aardman Animations Ltd.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Charter Communications Inc.
- Comcast Corp.
- CPLG Ltd.
- Indieflix Inc.
- Sony Corp.
- The Walt Disney Co.
- Wrestling Entertainment Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article