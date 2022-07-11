TV and Movie Merchandise Market Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 79.07 Bn growth -- North America to have a significant share

Understand the scope of our report, View Sample Report Here .

Key Segments

The TV and movie merchandise market is segmented by product (apparel, toys, accessories, video games, and others).

The apparel segment will be leading the market through the forecast period. The segment is driven by the global release of superhero movies. Also, the demand for comic-related t-shirts and costumes is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Regional Growth Analysis

The global TV and movie merchandise market is analyzed across five regions — North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.

North America is currently the dominating region, occupying 44% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the presence of several key vendors such as Warner (Warner Bros, Cartoon Network), Comcast (NBC Universal), Disney, and Universal Studios. The US is the key market for TV and movie merchandise in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions.

Purchase our full report to identify potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period.

Read Sample Report Before Purchasing

Market Dynamics

The TV and movie merchandise market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the growth of e-commerce platforms. Globally, the inclination of consumers toward online shopping has steadily increased over the years. The growth of e-commerce is encouraging many retailers to expand their business in new geographies and explore new markets through e-commerce platforms. This is enabling vendors in the market to sell their products and cater to the growing demand directly using online platforms. Similarly, consumers can purchase the merchandise either directly or through a reseller on e-commerce websites. All these factors are expected to foster the growth of the global TV and movie merchandise market over the forecast period.

The report also covers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence the market growth. Request a Sample Reports

Vendor Landscape

The TV and movie merchandise market is fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. To sustain the competition, vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches and strategic alliances.

Here are some of the products offered by key vendors:

41 Entertainment LLC: The company offers TV and movie merchandise products such as Skylanders, Shooting Star, and Super Monsters.

Aardman Animations Ltd.: The company offers TV and movie merchandise products such as ROBIN ROBIN.

Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers TV and movie merchandise products such as Avengers Titan Hero Series Thor Figure, The Black Series Titanium Series Luke Skywalker, and Topps Star Wars Rogue One.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the TV and movie merchandise market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the recovery phase.

Get your queries resolved by industry experts. Speak to Our Analyst Now

Our customers who purchased this report also bought,

TV And Movie Merchandise Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.77% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 79.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 41 Entertainment LLC, Aardman Animations Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Charter Communications Inc., Comcast Corp., CPLG Ltd. , Indieflix Inc., Sony Corp., The Walt Disney Co., and Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Video games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

41 Entertainment LLC

Aardman Animations Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Charter Communications Inc.

Comcast Corp.

CPLG Ltd.

Indieflix Inc.

Sony Corp.

The Walt Disney Co.

Wrestling Entertainment Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio