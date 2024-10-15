TV Host and Designer Sabrina Soto Teams Up with Don Francisco's Coffee for Flavorful Coffee Creations.

Elevate your coffee game this fall with delicious recipes and easy tips

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the change of seasons, it's the perfect time to refresh coffee routines. Lifestyle expert and designer Sabrina Soto—known for transforming spaces—is turning her creative touch to coffee, teaming up with family-crafted Don Francisco's Coffee to inspire easy and flavorful coffee creations at home.

Don Francisco's wide variety of roasts and bold flavors provides the perfect foundation for at-home baristas to experiment with new recipes and create something special—whether it's enhancing daily routines or impressing guests at seasonal gatherings.

Sabrina Soto, known for her design expertise and passion for coffee, encourages home enthusiasts to elevate their coffee experiences with simple but impactful tweaks. "Coffee is a daily ritual for me, and I love experimenting with different flavors and brewing methods," says Soto. Small adjustments—like adding spices, syrups, or even incorporating coffee into dessert recipes—can create a wow factor. "It's clear most people love coffee; it's a staple in most homes. In fact, one of the most requested features when I update kitchens is a dedicated coffee station," she adds.

While coffee often serves as a quick morning boost, it has evolved into a versatile beverage for any time of day and is even taking center stage at special events. From cold brew and iced coffee to bold espressos, coffee cocktails and coffee-infused treats, there are numerous trends to explore. This year, flavored coffees are leading the charge; according to Mintel* research, indulgent dessert-like flavors are a major trend, offering creative ways to enhance everyday coffee moments. Notably, Don Francisco's Vanilla Nut and Hawaiian Hazelnut are among the top sellers, while their newcomer Caramel flavor has quickly become a fan favorite.

Savor the Flavors: Sabrina's Must-Try Fall Coffee Recipes

Don Francisco's Havana Martini:

Crafted with Don Francisco's Old Havana Espresso capsules (compatible with Nespresso®** Original Line machines), made with 100% Arabica coffee, this sophisticated espresso-based cocktail combines the rich nutty espresso notes with coconut and cream for a luxurious treat. Perfect for holiday gatherings or a girls' night in. Customize it to make it sweeter or non-alcoholic. See the recipe below.

Ingredients:

2 oz. Don Francisco's Old Havana Espresso (capsules)

1.5 oz. Dark Rum

1 oz. Torani Coconut Syrup

¾ oz. Heavy Cream

Directions: Combine ingredients into a shaker. Shake over ice and strain into a chilled martini glass.

Don Francisco's Caramel Café Au Lait: VIDEO LINK

Featuring Don Francisco's Caramel coffee, made with 100% Arabica beans and available in ground bags and K-Cups, this cozy drink is ideal for special breakfasts in bed or festive holiday celebrations. With a sweet honey drizzle and creamy caramel notes, it brings a touch of warmth and indulgence to any occasion. See the recipe below.

Ingredients:

2 cups brewed Don Francisco's Caramel Coffee

2 tablespoons honey + extra for drizzling

½ cup warm milk or dairy-free alternative

Whipped Cream

Directions: Brew coffee according to instructions (drip or coffee pod). Drizzle the outer rim of a coffee mug with honey (optional). In a small pot or frother, warm ½ of milk or dairy-free substitute with 2 tablespoons of honey. Stir to combine. Pour milk mixture into a mug with freshly brewed coffee, stir. Top off with whipped cream.

Brew & Create: Sabrina's Coffee Hacks for a Flavorful Boost

Guilt-free Indulgence: Don Francisco's flavored coffees, like Hawaiian Hazelnut and Vanilla Nut, is a good way to enjoy a sweet treat without the guilt (just skip the sugar or cream). You can even use these to add flavor to your favorite protein shake, adds Sabrina.

flavored coffees, like Hawaiian Hazelnut and Vanilla Nut, is a good way to enjoy a sweet treat without the guilt (just skip the sugar or cream). You can even use these to add flavor to your favorite protein shake, adds Sabrina. Coffee Cubes: Freeze coffee into ice cubes to keep your cold brews or iced coffee from getting watered down. Great hack to keep those cool party drinks fresh.

Freeze coffee into ice cubes to keep your cold brews or iced coffee from getting watered down. Great hack to keep those cool party drinks fresh. DIY Syrups: Whip up your own coffee syrups using just sugar, water, and your favorite flavored extracts like vanilla or coconut! Start by combining equal parts water and sugar in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring until dissolved, then remove from heat. Mix in your chosen extracts and add to your favorite coffee for a unique twist. These work best on unflavored coffee varieties.

Whip up your own coffee syrups using just sugar, water, and your favorite flavored extracts like vanilla or coconut! Start by combining equal parts water and sugar in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring until dissolved, then remove from heat. Mix in your chosen extracts and add to your favorite coffee for a unique twist. These work best on unflavored coffee varieties. Spice It Up: Sprinkle ground spices like cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, or anise on your coffee for a bold, aromatic twist. These warming spices enhance your brew's flavor. Start with a small amount to gauge their intensity before adding more.

Sprinkle ground spices like cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, or anise on your coffee for a bold, aromatic twist. These warming spices enhance your brew's flavor. Start with a small amount to gauge their intensity before adding more. Sip Sustainably: As a single mom and advocate for sustainable living, Sabrina urges everyone to enjoy coffee responsibly and embrace upcycling and recycling. "The earth gives us coffee, so it's important to protect it for my daughter and future generations," she shared. She also uses brewed coffee grounds as fertilizer and pest repellent in her garden and participates in Don Francisco's Coffee free coffee packaging recycling program through TerraCycle.

This fall, Sabrina Soto and Don Francisco's Coffee invite you to elevate your coffee experience. Discover exciting trends and experiment with diverse brewing methods and flavors from Don Francisco's extensive selection. Transform your daily routine and elevate every moment with Don Francisco's Coffee. For more inspiration, visit donfranciscos.com and follow them on Instagram (@donfranciscos) for exclusive giveaways, coffee hacks, and seasonal ideas that will enhance your coffee journey all season long!

Don Francisco's coffee is crafted in California by a family with over 150 years of experience in growing and roasting coffee. Steeped in tradition and known for its premium, carefully crafted coffee blends, Don Francisco's Coffee sources from the finest coffee-growing regions and is roasted to perfection at their zero-waste-to-landfill roastery in California.

*Mintel 2023 Coffee and RTD Coffee — US" report: In its report, Mintel discovered that indulgent flavors are trending, reflecting consumer, especially Gen Z, interest in treat-like coffee beverages.

**Not affiliated with Nespresso.

