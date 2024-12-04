TVA and Nuclearn Make History with the First Generative AI On-Premises Solution for Nuclear Licensing

A Groundbreaking AI Solution That's Transforming Compliance and Efficiency for Nuclear Licensing

PHOENIX, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and Nuclearn are setting a new standard for nuclear licensing by deploying a first-of-its-kind AI-powered, on-premises solution. Designed to accelerate nuclear compliance processes securely within TVA's facility, this advanced technology is not only capable of streamlining complex licensing workflows but is also the first GPU appliance ever installed behind the firewall within a nuclear environment. This unprecedented solution is poised to transform how utilities generate regulatory documentation—and others in the industry are watching.

"There is a lot of hype around AI and a lot of people talking about what they plan to do, while TVA has started doing it," said Bradley Fox, CEO and Co-Founder of Nuclearn Inc. "We believe in giving nuclear professionals the most powerful tools in the world so they can focus on hard problems, not paperwork, which is critical for the expansion of the industry."

The impact is significant: with the ability to produce critical documents like License Amendment Requests or NRC requests for additional information with the help of AI, the solution will free TVA staff from repetitive tasks, enabling them to focus on critical decision-making and safety. This system's capabilities don't just assist in document creation, it can understand the regulatory rigor required, enabling efficient and consistent compliance from start to finish. As James Linder, Program Manager for Innovation from TVA remarked, "The installation of the Generative AI device is one of the first on-premises in nuclear. This collaboration marks an exciting milestone and will lay the foundation for more intelligent, efficient, and secure licensing."

Nuclearn's on-premises solution also tackles the unique cybersecurity, legal, and operational challenges of nuclear. "With this launch, we're proving that AI can work at the intersection of innovation and security," said Jerrold Vincent, CFO and Co-Founder of Nuclearn.

The innovation is already a powerful model for other nuclear facilities looking to modernize. For high-security, regulated industries, this AI solution exemplifies how state-of-the-art technology can transform regulatory requirements while maintaining uncompromising standards.

