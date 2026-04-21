TVA and Plus Power's Crawfish Creek Energy Storage Sign on 200 MW Battery Project to Strengthen Power Affordability and American Energy Dominance

TVA, the nation's largest public utility, has entered a 20-year contract to add 200 MW / 800 MWh of battery energy storage to the Tennessee Valley through Houston-based Plus Power's Crawfish Creek Energy Storage project in Alabama.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus Power and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) announced on Tuesday a 20-year Energy Storage Agreement to add 200 megawatt / 800 megawatt-hour utility-scale battery energy storage to the Tennessee Valley.

TVA, the largest public energy provider in the United States, selected the project through a Request for Proposal issued in early 2025 to supply new capacity resources needed across the region. The standalone system, developed by Plus Power's Crawfish Creek Energy Storage project in Jackson County, Alabama, was chosen to help TVA meet its system needs and strengthen U.S. energy security.

Under the agreement, TVA will charge and dispatch energy from the battery system based on system needs, while Crawfish Creek Energy Storage retains ownership of the facility.

"Battery storage is essential to protecting the reliable, affordable electricity our region depends on to power next generation technologies," said Monika Beckner, TVA vice president, power supply & fuels. "Projects like Crawfish Creek strengthen the Valley's energy security, improve our ability to manage extreme conditions, and help unleash American energy—reinforcing reliability, affordability, and America's energy dominance."

Construction on Crawfish Creek Energy Storage is expected to begin in 2028, with commercial operation anticipated in summer 2029. The project is expected to create 50 to 100 construction jobs in Jackson County and support four full-time operations roles once complete.

The system provides TVA with flexible capacity by storing lower-cost energy during off-peak periods and delivering it when demand is high. It will also provide grid-forming capabilities—fast frequency response, regulation, and operating reserves—to support growth in advanced manufacturing, data centers, and industrial investment across the Valley.

Crawfish Creek supports TVA's broader effort to develop 6,200 megawatts of new generation to meet increasing electricity needs across north Alabama and the Tennessee Valley. In the past five years alone, TVA-supported economic development projects have helped attract more than 91,000 new jobs, retain 235,000 existing jobs, and drive $45.9 billion in projected capital investments in Alabama.

"Plus Power is proud to support energy resilience in Jackson County and the Tennessee Valley, a key region for America's military, aerospace, and nuclear innovation," said Brian Duncan, chief commercial officer at Plus Power. "Battery energy storage systems are flexible and millisecond-fast, making Crawfish Creek uniquely suited to meet the region's evolving needs. We are excited to partner with TVA to deliver a resource that supports economic expansion while strengthening American energy dominance and security."

With Crawfish Creek Energy Storage, Plus Power is entering its seventh state market and expanding into the Southeast. The company owns and operates nine facilities that provide enhanced power reliability to Arizona, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, and Texas—totaling 1,650 megawatts / 4,150 megawatt-hours.

About Plus Power

The Plus Power team is accelerating the deployment of transmission-connected battery energy storage throughout the United States. Plus Power develops, owns, and operates standalone battery energy storage systems that provide capacity, energy, and ancillary services, enabling the rapid integration of advanced generation resources.

Headquartered near Houston, with offices in San Francisco, Chicago, New York City, and other locations throughout the country, Plus Power operates at the nexus of energy, technology, and finance.

Contact:

Polly Shaw

[email protected]

415-577-5763

About TVA

The Tennessee Valley Authority is the nation's largest public power supplier, delivering energy to more than 10 million people across seven southeastern states. TVA has one of the most diverse energy systems – including nuclear, hydro, coal, gas, solar and advanced technologies. TVA is making significant investments in its power system toward new generation and transmission.

TVA is a corporate agency of the United States, receiving no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. TVA maintains some of the lowest energy costs and highest reliability in the nation. TVA's residential rates are lower than those paid by 80% of customers of the top 100 U.S. utilities, and its industrial rates are lower than those paid by over 90% of customers of the top 100 U.S. utilities. In addition, TVA provides flood control, navigation, and land management for the Tennessee River system, and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation. Learn more at tva.com.

Contact:

Scott Fiedler

[email protected]

423-751-7883

SOURCE Plus Power