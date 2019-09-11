TVA CEO Jeff Lyash to discuss future of energy for nation’s largest public utility at National Press Club Newsmaker, September 18

Coming off of his first 100 days as the new leader of the $11 billion federal corporation, Lyash will discuss TVA's plans for generating power over the next 20 years while highlighting its leadership in the move to more carbon-free resources. According to Lyash, 60 percent of TVA's energy will come from carbon-free resources next year, a statistic that is expected to increase to 70 percent by 2030.

Lyash will also discuss TVA's recent investments in solar projects with partners such as Google and Facebook, and other large-scale renewable projects throughout the seven states that make up the Tennessee Valley.

The Tennessee Valley Authority was created in 1933 with the original purpose of addressing important issues in energy, environmental stewardship, and economic development.

