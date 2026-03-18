TVEyes Announces Significant Investment in Product Innovation and Content

The leading media intelligence company for global audio and video coverage announces the launch of its new, premium media player for API partners, while also expanding its global monitoring footprints across APAC content and 19 additional European Union markets.

FAIRFIELD, Conn., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TVEyes, the global leader in broadcast, podcast and online video media monitoring and brand intelligence, is announcing today a series of innovations designed to advance its media intelligence platform for partners worldwide. This includes the launch of a new premium and integrated media player that delivers an enhanced media editing and viewing portal for customers, as well as a significant expansion in global reach through deep broadcast source additions across Europe and Asia Pacific.

TVEyes Premium Media Player

The new premium media player is an intuitive solution designed for API partner platforms and their end users to quickly search, analyze and act on media content across broadcast and podcast sources. This provides TVEyes partners with a more efficient API solution and an advanced and unified viewing experience for their customers.

Built with a flexible architecture, the player simplifies integration for partner platforms while maintaining a consistent playback experience across media types. For end users, features such as a visual filmstrip with thumbnail previews and transcript-based tools make it easier to locate, analyze, and share key segments.

The launch reflects TVEyes' continued investment in content and innovation, and in the long-term success of its API partners. Built on a scalable global infrastructure and decades of indexed media content, TVEyes transforms broadcast, podcast and online video signals into structured data and actionable media intelligence. This enables partners to deliver deeper insights, faster discovery and more powerful media analysis to their end users.

"The launch of our new premium media player is an important part of our mission to make the world's most impactful media signals instantly accessible and actionable," said Daren Benzi, Chief Commercial Officer at TVEyes. "Through ongoing investments in infrastructure, data, content and technology, TVEyes provides our partners and their customers with a more powerful way to capture the most influential media, surface the most relevant data, and stay ahead of media events that impact brands and drive public conversations."

Alongside the player launch, TVEyes is expanding its global media intelligence footprint to meet the growing demand for international media visibility. The company is increasing coverage across the European Union with 19 new markets, bringing a broader range of national and regional broadcast sources into a single unified feed.

New markets include Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Finland, Greece, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, and Portugal, with additional expansion underway across Albania, Croatia, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. The growth builds on recent launches in Malaysia and Indonesia and further expands the breadth of TVEyes' global media coverage.

About TVEyes

TVEyes is a global leader in media intelligence, delivering real-time monitoring, search, and analysis across broadcast, podcasts, and online video. With coverage in 50+ countries and 41+ languages, TVEyes empowers organizations to transform media content into actionable intelligence for communications, advertising, compliance, and beyond.

SOURCE TVEyes