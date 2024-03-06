TVM Capital Healthcare Announces the Opening of Baraya Extended Care's First Outpatient Rehabilitation Clinic in Riyadh

This is the first of nine inpatient and outpatient facilities planned for Baraya across KSA, addressing a gap of 26,000 long-term post-acute care and rehabilitation beds

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baraya Extended Care KSA has launched its first rehabilitation outpatient clinic in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, offering physical, occupational, speech and language therapy, plus advanced and intensive rehabilitation services. The clinic has the capacity to provide 3,000 rehabilitation sessions per month.

Saudi Arabia faces a significant shortage of long-term post-acute care (LTPAC) and rehabilitation beds. Consequently, this area has been identified as a key priority of Vision 2030 to enhance the healthcare sector. As public hospitals are experiencing capacity constraints, dedicated LTPAC and rehabilitation facilities represent a better way to improve patients' lives and alleviate the burden on hospitals.

Baraya is a portfolio company of TVM Capital Healthcare's new fund in KSA, a highly specialised global healthcare investment firm operating in the Middle East since 2009. The firm has an excellent track record and extensive expertise in specialty care and extended care, as the founders of ProVita International Medical Center and Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center.

Looking ahead, Baraya's second outpatient clinic will open in Jeddah in April 2024. Its first in-patient long-term care hospital is currently under construction and expected to open in Abha by the end of 2025 with a capacity of 216 beds. The long-term care facility will offer specialised services for Saudi's ageing population suffering from chronic and complex conditions, as well as the younger population who have experienced catastrophic injury or with congenital diseases.

Jad Halaby, Chief Executive of Baraya Extended Care, said: "Our mission is to provide a comprehensive range of services from long-term care and ventilated long-term care to intensive rehabilitation and home healthcare – accessible through a variety of facilities, including clinics and hospitals. We are committed to addressing the critical need for extended care services in the Kingdom. Through our initial nine facilities across three regions (Riyadh, Jeddah, and Abha), we will leverage TVM Capital Healthcare's expertise to deliver cutting-edge solutions aligned with Vision 2030's healthcare goals, improving the lives of patients and families in Saudi Arabia by providing exceptional extended care services.

Dr. Helmut M. Schuehsler, Chairman and CEO of TVM Capital Healthcare, added: "as one of the earliest global healthcare funds operating in the Kingdom since 2015, we have worked hard to bring models that address the greatest needs in KSA private healthcare, and we appreciate the continuous support of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Investment in our efforts. Through companies like Provita International Medical Center and Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center, we have been impacting the sector in the UAE and Saudi Arabia for around 14 years, and our new company, Baraya Extended Care is a key step to support the Health Sector Transformation Program. As always, we bring world-class clinical and technical partners to support our activities with their knowledge, standard operating procedures, education and training programmes."

Othman Abahussein, TVM Capital Healthcare Saudi Operating Partner, concluded: "Baraya emerges as a transformative initiative developed by TVM Capital Healthcare. As a leading provider of rehabilitation and long-term care services, Baraya Extended Care addresses critical gaps within the healthcare sector, ensuring that every individual receives the care they deserve. As investors and residents of the Kingdom, we are excited about the potential of this project to profoundly impact lives, empowering our communities to achieve the quality of life they aspire to."

About TVM Capital Healthcare:

TVM Capital Healthcare is an emerging markets-focused healthcare private equity firm headquartered in Dubai and Singapore, with offices in Riyadh, Boston, Munich, and Ho Chi Minh City. The firm invests expansion and growth capital in healthcare companies to improve local access to quality care. Investment and operating partners as well as a strong group of Senior Advisors have long-standing international track records in healthcare investing, active board work, contributions to strategy development and implementation, and deep healthcare operations experience. The firm partners with local Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian management teams to build domestic or regional sector champions and selectively backs companies from Europe or North America for expansion into the firm's target geographies. TVM Capital Healthcare's investment and operating approach combines strong commercial value creation and returns with impact and responsible (ESG) investing aligned to UN SDGs. www.tvmcapitalhealthcare.com

About Baraya Extended Care:

Baraya Extended Care company was founded and backed by TVM Capital Healthcare, based on its substantial experience in investing and operating healthcare facilities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with previous investments such as ProVita and Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center (CMRC). Dedicated to offering comprehensive long-term care, rehabilitation, and at home healthcare services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Baraya implements new therapeutic tools, latest technologies, and treatment approaches that have significant impact on patient care. Baraya strives to redefine post-acute care standards and elevate patient experiences. The state-of-the-art facilities and a team of skilled professionals will enable the company to deliver innovative and effective solutions across a spectrum of extended care services. www.baraya.com.sa

