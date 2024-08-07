TVNewsCheck's MediaJobCenter.com Takes Aim at Industry Hiring Crisis, Serving Media Industry Pros and Employers

AI- enhanced hiring and career resource includes candidate matching powered by transformative job board provider Jobiqo in partnership with Veritone Hire

WYNNEWOOD, Pa., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The media industry shed more than 21,000 jobs in 2023, yet despite layoffs and downsizing, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 114,300 media and communications job openings each year through 2032. With today's launch of TVNewsCheck's MediaJobCenter.com (part of TheJobNetwork™ powered by award winning job board software provider Jobiqo), executives, managers and professionals in TV, radio, print, digital, video, audio, streaming and social media will have access to a new job board containing open positions over a vast network of job sites within the largest recruitment ad network in North America.

The new MediaJobCenter.com powered by Jobiqo, helps employers hire with much less effort, cost, and time.

"The media industry has been disrupted by declines in audiences and revenue," said Kathy Haley, Co-Founder and Publisher, NewsCheckMedia LLC. "There's never been a bigger need for employers to find candidates more quickly and efficiently, and for candidates to speedily find the best opportunities possible. MediaJobCenter.com's innovative technology can match qualified candidates to employers faster, helping to alleviate the hiring crisis."

Jobiqo's best-in-class job board platform and Veritone's AI-enabled programmatic ad distribution system enable employers and recruiters to save time and resources with Total Talent Reach™, which transforms each job posting into a fully automated ad distribution campaign that targets relevant candidates across hundreds of leading national job boards, industry-specific sites, local job sites, and social media.

"We are very excited to partner with TVNewsCheck to bring Jobiqo's proprietary job-matching technology consisting of highly accurate, artificial intelligence algorithms to MediaJobCenter.com," said Martin Lenz, CEO, Jobiqo. "We applaud TVNewsCheck's critical initiatives to ensure that media employers can quickly match and recruit top talent."

For employers, job matching saves time by automatically matching qualified applicants. For job seekers, the matching technology provides a superior user experience and increased engagement by delivering highly relevant jobs which they are both interested in and qualified for. MediaJobCenter.com eliminates unqualified applicants by targeting searches for executives, managers and professionals reached by MediaJobCenter's data-driven, candidate-matching platform. Job-level campaign management technology works around the clock to make sure job ads are getting the maximum response possible from candidates in senior management, finance, sales, content creation, journalism, technology, and marketing from across the media industry. The new MediaJobCenter.com helps employers hire with much less effort, cost, and time.

ABOUT NewsCheckMedia LLC

NewsCheckMedia LLC publishes TVNewsCheck, the leading business news source for the U.S. broadcast TV industry and allied fields including cable & satellite TV, programming, advertising, hardware and software providers and university professors and their students. The company produces three annual events: Programming Everywhere (April), Local TV Strategies (October) and NewsTECHForum (December).

ABOUT Jobiqo

Jobiqo has been at the forefront of job board software for over a decade, offering media brands and publishers worldwide the tools to engage talent and monetize their audiences effectively. Jobiqo offers a feature-rich turnkey job board solution, advanced SEO capabilities, AI-enabled search, and matching technology, along with a versatile e-commerce inventory system, supporting clients globally in connecting with their audiences and expanding their revenue streams. Jobiqo is the 2024 Winner of the DJAx Digital Job Advertising Excellence award for Best Supplier to the Job Board Industry.

Media Contact:

Beth Brody

[email protected]

908-295-0600

NewsCheckMedia Contact:

Kathy Haley

[email protected]

610-649-7989

SOURCE Jobiqo