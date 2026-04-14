TVU NETWORKS AND GRASS VALLEY PARTNER TO GIVE BROADCASTERS UNPRECEDENTED WORKFLOW FLEXIBILITY WITH AMPP AND TVU MEDIAMESH®

Seamless interoperability between AMPP and MediaMesh enables production teams to build best-of-breed workflows, deploy faster, and scale live production globally — without platform lock-in or infrastructure compromise

CUPERTINO, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TVU Networks, the global leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, and Grass Valley, a provider of live media and entertainment solutions, today announced a strategic partnership enabling interoperability between TVU MediaMesh and Grass Valley's AMPP (Agile Media Processing Platform). Broadcasters, content owners and live event producers now have the ability to seamlessly connect workflows across two of the industry's most powerful cloud production platforms, giving production teams the freedom to build best-of-breed workflows, deploy in minutes instead of days and scale live production across organizations, geographies and cloud providers without compromise.

For production teams, the impact is immediate and tangible. The integration enables bi-directional media exchange between MediaMesh and AMPP, meaning sources discovered in one ecosystem are instantly accessible in the other. MediaMesh users can access and ingest sources from AMPP environments, while AMPP users can leverage MediaMesh-connected devices, feeds, and services, all without redundant infrastructure, complex reconfigurations, or the costly integrations that have historically plagued multi-vendor environments. The result is dramatically faster deployment, lower operational complexity, and the flexibility to assemble the right tools for every production, whether it's breaking news, a multi-venue sports event, or a global entertainment broadcast.

The partnership represents a fundamental shift in how live production workflows can be built and scaled. Modern live production increasingly spans multiple cloud environments, distributed teams, and hybrid infrastructure, but connecting these environments has traditionally required painful tradeoffs between flexibility and performance. By uniting two complementary cloud-native platforms with true interoperability, TVU and Grass Valley are eliminating platform boundaries and enabling a new model of open, IP-based collaboration. Production teams can now share sources, processing power and distribution pipelines across geographically dispersed operations as if they were in the same control room, opening new levels of efficiency and creative possibility for sports, news, and live event production worldwide.

TVU MediaMesh is a cloud-first, modular infrastructure for live media that couples asynchronous microservices with a remote shared memory fabric, enabling high-performance, low-latency media transport and processing. Grass Valley AMPP provides a fully virtualized, cloud-native production environment that allows users to deploy and scale live production workflows dynamically across public and private cloud infrastructure. Together, the platforms leverage containerized deployments and interoperable transport technologies such as MXL to enable efficient, low-latency contribution and distribution without requiring traditional baseband infrastructure or complex reconfiguration.

"The integration of Grass Valley AMPP with TVU MediaMesh represents a major step forward in enabling open, interoperable live production workflows," said John Wastcoat, Senior Director of Business Development at TVU Networks. "By allowing media to move seamlessly between these environments, we're giving customers the flexibility to build best-of-breed workflows without being constrained by platform boundaries."

"AMPP was designed to provide maximum flexibility and scalability for modern production workflows," said Adam Marshall, Chief Product Officer at Grass Valley. "By integrating with TVU MediaMesh, we're extending that flexibility even further, enabling customers to connect more sources, services, and destinations across the live production ecosystem."

The integration will be available for demonstration at the NAB Show in both Grass Valley's booth C2408 in Central Hall, and the TVU booth W1717 in West Hall beginning April 19th.

ABOUT TVU NETWORKS

TVU Networks is a global leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, powering broadcast, streaming, and remote production for news, sports, and entertainment. Trusted by media organizations in over 100 countries, TVU's award-winning ecosystem enables agile, scalable, and cost-effective workflows, anytime, anywhere.

For more information, visit: www.tvunetworks.com

ABOUT GRASS VALLEY

Grass Valley empowers over 90% of the world's top media brands to create and deliver compelling stories that captivate audiences. At the heart of its solutions is the GV Media Universe (GVMU), combining advanced hardware solutions with the agility, elasticity, and adaptability of the AMPP Media Operating System. Together, they form a seamless, scalable ecosystem for efficient and innovative workflows.

With a portfolio spanning from camera to consumer, Grass Valley provides the flexibility to build solutions for every need — from a single creative harnessing immense production power to globally distributed teams collaborating seamlessly. This breadth of capability enables customers to craft efficient workflows that inspire and engage their audiences.

With over 65 years of expertise, Grass Valley has consistently driven the evolution of live content creation and storytelling. Headquartered in Montreal and supported by Black Dragon Capital, the company remains dedicated to shaping and leading the media revolution.

For more information, visit: www.grassvalley.com

SOURCE TVU Networks