TVU Networks Partners with Reuters on Satellite-to-IP Migration -- A New Foundation for Live News Distribution

LONDON, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TVU Networks is working in partnership with Reuters on a phased migration from satellite to a cloud-managed, IP-based live news distribution model. The new infrastructure is live in its first region, with global deployment progressing strategically.

The Shift to IP

Reuters

Although satellite is reliable, proven, and global, weather events can degrade transmission and bandwidth capacity is fixed. The new cloud-managed IP infrastructure, powered by TVU MediaHub and TVU NOC (Network Operations Center), addresses four limitations of satellite:

Signal Quality: The new IP platform delivers higher audio and video stream quality: more consistent, secure, and reliable across all conditions and regions, while reducing cost. Built-in Redundancy and Disaster Recovery: The cloud infrastructure incorporates geographically distributed redundancy and automated failover mechanisms to safeguard continuity. Operational Flexibility: IP distribution is software-defined and dynamically reconfigurable. Reuters' aim is to scale signals in real time and integrate new workflows without touching physical infrastructure, adapting distribution capacity to match the pace of live news, on demand, without lead times. Reduced Complexity and Cost: This migration is projected to reduce total cost of ownership while simplifying day-to-day operations.

The result is a more resilient, economically sustainable model that strengthens the quality of Reuters' live news offering worldwide.

"Our responsibility is to preserve the reliability our customers depend on while improving the quality and consistency of our live distribution signals worldwide," said Joseph Delshadian, Director of Content Distribution at Reuters. "This migration enables us to strengthen both while supporting our long-term distribution strategy."

The Technology Foundation

"The technical foundation of this migration is TVU MediaHub for signal processing and routing, paired with TVU NOC for network-wide monitoring, operation and incident response. This architecture enables software-defined distribution with real-time observability, automated failover, and dynamic scaling," said Johannes Heckmann, Senior Solutions Architect at TVU Networks.

"Working with Reuters on this project is about supporting a shift in how live content is distributed globally, while ensuring the transition fits within their existing operational model," said Paul Shen, CEO at TVU Networks.

What Comes Next

This migration marks the first phase of a multi-year collaboration. With the distribution backbone now operational, the next phase will introduce new capabilities for delivering more live content to more takers simultaneously.

Reuters and TVU Networks will present live demonstrations of the platform at NAB 2026.

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