Twain Capital Partners and InterVest capital partners Announce Joint-Venture Partnership to Scale Twain's Bridge Lending Platform

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twain Capital Partners ("Twain"), a leading provider of flexible capital solutions for real estate developers, and InterVest capital partners ("InterVest"), an alternative asset manager with more than $25 billion invested across real estate and specialty finance credit strategies, announced today the closing of a new joint‑venture. The partnership has a focus on originations of predevelopment bridge loans across high‑quality commercial real estate projects in select markets across the United States.

Twain's bridge lending business was designed to provide flexible capital solutions to experienced sponsors navigating early‑stage project development in an ever-changing capital markets environment. By providing short‑term capital solutions, the venture supports real estate developers as they complete predevelopment activities in preparation for longer‑term construction financing or lot sales.

The newly established partnership combines Twain's deep expertise in innovative capital structures with InterVest's proven track record in institutional real estate and specialty finance credit strategies. Together, the firms will provide efficient, scalable capital to developers seeking reliable financing and execution.

"This joint venture with InterVest marks an exciting milestone for Twain," said Andy Meyer, Managing Partner of Twain. "Partnering with a well-regarded firm like InterVest positions Twain to continue delivering well-structured capital solutions for real estate sponsors while maintaining disciplined credit standards."

"We are excited to partner with Twain on this joint-venture and believe their experience, discipline, and execution capabilities make them an excellent partner to pursue pre-development loans with." added Rob Rothschild, Managing Director at InterVest. "We are thrilled to add Twain to our growing roster of joint-venture origination partners."

Simultaneously with the closing of the joint venture, Twain identified and funded more than $50MM in bridge financing for a diverse portfolio of assets spanning three different states, reflecting strong sponsor demand and the platform's ability to execute efficiently.

The successful deployment of this platform is a foundation for continued collaboration between Twain and InterVest. The firms remain active in evaluating future opportunities to deploy bridge credit solutions addressing evolving sponsor needs.

About Twain Capital Partners

Twain Capital Partners is a structured finance firm dual headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri and Salt Lake City, Utah. Twain and its affiliated entities have more than $6 billion in assets under management and are dedicated to financing commercial real estate assets during all phases of development – including land and predevelopment bridge financing and C-PACE offerings.

For more information, visit Twain Capital Partners.

About InterVest capital partners

InterVest capital partners ("InterVest") is a New York-based global alternative investment manager specializing in real estate, specialty finance, and asset-based finance. Since its inception, InterVest has invested $25 billion in alternative strategies and is 100% employee-owned and controlled, with teams in New York, London, and Luxembourg investing across North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. To date, the company has invested $11 billion in US real estate mandates. InterVest is experienced in navigating complex capital structures across a wide range of sectors and asset classes, with a particular focus on housing assets within real estate, spanning stabilized assets through construction.

