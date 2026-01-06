Twain Capital Partners Launches C-PACE Financing Business Focused on Large Balance C-PACE Loans - Expanding Upon its Nationwide Bridge Finance Business

C-PACE Industry Veterans Andy Meyer and Brennen Brown to lead the company's expansion.

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twain Capital Partners (Twain) announced today the launch of its nationwide Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing business. Twain's debt offerings now include land and predevelopment bridge loans, USDA loans, and large balance C-PACE financing. Twain has partnered with Twain Financial Partners, a specialty finance business with $6 billion AUM, to offer unmatched loan servicing and asset management to its investors and borrowers.

The company's leadership team, comprised of Andy Meyer, Brennen Brown, Matt Badler, Darren Mower and Marc Hirshman, have significant experience in the C-PACE industry, having closed more than $2 billion in C-PACE financing and more than $10 billion in commercial real estate debt and equity over the last decade. Twain's leadership team has launched and successfully scaled two prior C-PACE finance businesses widely recognized as leaders in the C-PACE industry today.

"Twain's C-PACE launch is built to meet the market where it is—providing flexible capital for larger transactions that fit within complex capital stacks," said Andy Meyer, Managing Partner at Twain. "The average transaction size for C-PACE has increased substantially over the last few years, and we're positioned to deliver quality execution to our investors and borrowers across origination, underwriting, and loan servicing for large balance loans in the C-PACE space", added Brennen Brown, Managing Partner at Twain.

The C-PACE lending market has seen consolidation over the last few years, with most C-PACE lenders being acquired by national asset managers and mega funds. While leveraging Twain's deep and longstanding relationships with insurance companies and institutional investors, Twain remains independent, allowing it to provide flexible and efficient capital solutions for its borrowers.

Twain's C-PACE platform will provide long-term, fixed-rate financing for new construction, renovation, and recently completed commercial real estate development projects nationwide. Twain's focus is on C-PACE loans larger than $20MM, with the ability to fund C-PACE transactions ranging from $10MM to $250MM.

In addition to C-PACE, Twain will continue to offer USDA loans up to $25MM and predevelopment bridge debt nationwide.

About Twain Capital Partners:

Twain Capital Partners is a structured finance business dual headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri and Salt Lake City, Utah. Twain and its affiliated entities have more than $6 billion in assets under management and are dedicated to financing commercial real estate assets during all phases of development – including land, predevelopment, construction and bridge offerings.



For more information, visit Twain Capital Partners.

