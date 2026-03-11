TWC PHOENIX ACQUIRES BRUNCA WATERPROOFING, EXPANDING REGIONAL BUILDING ENVELOPE CAPABILITIES

ASHLAND, Mass., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TWC Phoenix today announced the acquisition of Brunca Waterproofing, a Rhode Island–based commercial waterproofing contractor with a legacy dating back to 1976.

For nearly five decades, Brunca has earned a strong regional reputation for quality workmanship, technical expertise, and long-standing client relationships. Its capabilities in below‑grade waterproofing, traffic coatings, and structural protection enhance TWC Phoenix's ability to deliver comprehensive building envelope solutions throughout Southern New England, including Connecticut and New York.

"This partnership brings together two organizations that share the same values—craftsmanship, accountability, and long-term performance," said David Klein, CEO of TWC Phoenix. "Brunca's long track record of protecting critical infrastructure makes them a natural fit for our platform."

Brunca will continue operating under its existing name, with its leadership team remaining in place to ensure continuity for employees and customers.

"We built Brunca on relationships and quality work," said Kenneth Parisi, President of Brunca Waterproofing. "Joining TWC Phoenix gives our team access to expanded resources and long-term growth opportunities while preserving the culture and reputation we've worked hard to establish."

The acquisition enhances TWC Phoenix's regional presence and reinforces its commitment to investing in experienced contractors with strong market reputations and highly skilled field teams.

About TWC Phoenix

TWC Phoenix is the result of the strategic merger between The Waterproofing Company, the nation's oldest waterproofing company, and Phoenix Bay State Construction Company, Inc., a leader in masonry construction and restoration. Together, the company offers a comprehensive suite of waterproofing, masonry construction, and restoration services throughout the Northeast.

To learn more, visit www.twcphoenix.com and follow TWC Phoenix on LinkedIn for company updates.

Contact: Ginny Pitcher

Phone: (508) 612-3645

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE TWC Phoenix