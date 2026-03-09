WORCESTER, Mass., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TWC Phoenix is proud to announce that it has been named the Official Waterproofing Company of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium, a partnership built on performance, precision, and uncompromising standards.

TWC Phoenix named official waterproofing company of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium.

Working alongside Suffolk Construction, TWC Phoenix completed all traffic coating systems and waterproofing for Gillette Stadium's 2023 North End renovation project, including the stadium's iconic Lighthouse. These systems protect critical structural components, support heavy pedestrian and service traffic, and ensure long-term durability in New England's demanding climate.

Waterproofing performance is a foundational part of facilities like Gillette Stadium. TWC Phoenix delivers systems engineered for longevity, safety and continuous use, ensuring the infrastructure behind the scenes performs as reliably as the team on the field.

"We hold ourselves to the same standard the Patriots demand of their organization — no shortcuts, no compromises, and results that speak for themselves," said David Klein, CEO of TWC Phoenix. "Being named the Official Waterproofing Company reflects our team's commitment to protecting critical infrastructure at the highest level."

TWC Phoenix specializes in waterproofing and masonry restoration for complex commercial and institutional projects throughout the Northeast. This partnership with a world-class franchise further reinforces TWC Phoenix's reputation as a proven performer on the biggest stage.

For more information, visit www.twcphoenix.com.

About TWC Phoenix

TWC Phoenix is a leading provider of waterproofing, masonry, restoration, and building envelope services throughout the Northeast. Formed from the strategic merger of The Waterproofing Company, the oldest waterproofing contractor in the United States, and Phoenix Bay State Construction, the company brings together more than a century of craftsmanship and technical expertise. TWC Phoenix delivers long-lasting solutions that protect and preserve structures across commercial, institutional, and historic environments, from advanced waterproofing systems to masonry construction and restoration. As part of Greenwood Industries, LLC, TWC Phoenix is committed to safety, reliability, and high-performance results on every project.

Contact: Ginny Pitcher

Phone: (508) 612-3645

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE TWC Phoenix