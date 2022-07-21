TWEET FOR A TREAT: DOLE PACKAGED FOODS DISHES OUT FREE DIY DOLE WHIP KITS FOR NATIONAL DOLE WHIP DAY JULY 21

Pineapple fans living in New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles are in for a sweet treat, delivered straight to your doorstep on-demand – all you have to do is Tweet

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dole Packaged Foods, LLC today announced a sweet surprise in celebration of National Dole Whip Day – today only, Dole Whip fans in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago have the rare opportunity to enjoy this elusive tropical dessert from the comfort of their own homes in the form of a DIY Dole Whip Kit. What is typically only found in Hawaii or in theme parks will be delivered on-demand in exchange for a simple Tweet.

Each DIY Dole Whip Kit will include everything needed to recreate this highly sought-after dessert without leaving your home, much less boarding a plane: DOLEⓇ Canned 100% Pineapple Juice, DOLEⓇ Frozen Tropical Gold® Pineapple Chunks, Dole Frozen Mango Chunks, oat milk, and an easy-to-follow dairy-free Dole Whip recipe, all packaged up in a branded tote with a bowl and spoon.

"What better way to celebrate National Dole Whip Day than to bring this beloved and hard-to-find vacation treat to the masses," commented Orzse Hodi, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Americas, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC. "We're excited to see how the lucky winners put their own spin on Dole Whip at home using our line of canned juices and frozen fruits."

Here's how to enter: keep your eyes peeled on @DoleSunshine's Twitter feed for a post with the scoop (hint: it will go live at 9:00am ET today, July 21, 2022). Followers will be called to Tweet #DoleWhipDay and #Promo. Entrants will then receive a link to a microsite with detailed instructions on entering. If you're one of the lucky ones selected, a courier will be deployed, and a DIY Dole Whip Kit will arrive at your front door..

Not a lucky winner or outside of the activation's delivery range? You can still enjoy DIY Dole Whip at home using this simple Dairy-Free Dole Whip recipe. Plus, anyone who shares a photo of their homemade Dole Whip on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #MyDoleWhip before August 1, 2022 will be entered to win a $500 airline voucher so they can revisit the destination where they first discovered Dole Whip.

DIY Dole Whip Kits will be available while supplies last, with the sweepstakes officially closing at 5:00 pm PT on July 21, 2022. Full contest rules and regulations can be viewed here.

And to learn more about this limited time offering, follow @DoleSunshine on Twitter and/or Instagram.

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing, and marketing fruit and healthy snacks in four core categories: snacks, ingredients, beverages and fruit bowls. The company sells a full line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices. The company focuses on four pillars of sustainability in all its operations: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information, please visit dolesunshine.com.

