TWELVE DIRECTORS SLATED FOR GRAINGER'S BOARD TO BE VOTED ON AT THE COMPANY'S ANNUAL MEETING ON APRIL 24, 2024

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

21 Feb, 2024, 16:45 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW) today announced that the Board of Directors has selected a slate of nominees to serve for the 2024-2025 period. The 12 candidates, all current Board members, to be voted on at the 2024 annual meeting of shareholders are:

Rodney C. Adkins

George S. Davis

Katherine D. Jaspon

Christopher J. Klein

Stuart L. Levenick

D.G. Macpherson

Neil S. Novich

Beatriz R. Perez

E. Scott Santi

Susan Slavik Williams

Lucas E. Watson

Steven A. White

After 18 years of service, V. Ann Hailey will not stand for re-election. Ms. Hailey has been a Board member since 2006 and served as a member of the Board Affairs and Nominating Committee, as well as Chair of the Audit Committee.

Grainger Chairman and CEO D.G. Macpherson said, "On behalf of our team members and the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Ann for her leadership, service, strategic counsel and the significant contributions she provided to Grainger over the last 18 years. It has been a true privilege to serve alongside her, and I wish her the best in retirement."

About Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc., is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom. At Grainger, We Keep the World Working® by serving more than 4.5 million customers worldwide with products delivered through innovative technology and deep customer relationships. With 2023 sales of $16.5 billion, the Company operates two business models. In the High-Touch Solutions segment, Grainger offers approximately 2 million maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and services, including technical support and inventory management. In the Endless Assortment segment, Zoro.com offers customers access to more than 13 million products, and MonotaRO.com offers more than 22 million products. For more information, visit www.grainger.com

Contacts:

Media:
Brodie Bertrand 
VP, Communications & Public Affairs 

[email protected]

Investors:
Kyle Bland 
VP, Investor Relations 

Andrew Ansay
Director, Investor Relations  

[email protected] 

