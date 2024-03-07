W.W. Grainger, Inc. Adds Cindy J. Miller as a Nominee to its Board of Directors to be Voted on at the Company's Annual Meeting on April 24, 2024

Miller brings extensive leadership experience in business-to-business strategy, operations, transportation, logistics and customer segmentation

CHICAGO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW), today announced that the Board of Directors has selected a new nominee, Cindy J. Miller, to serve for the 2024-2025 period. This announcement is an update to the slate of nominees published on February 21, 2024 via a Company press release. With this nomination, Grainger now has 13 nominees for service on its Board of Directors.

Cindy J. Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Stericycle, Inc.

Ms. Miller, age 61, is the President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Stericycle, Inc., a business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions, including regulated waste management, secure information destruction, and compliance training and consulting. Her broad background includes transportation and logistics expertise. She also has deep knowledge and experience in the healthcare industry, business transformation and change management, operations management, strategy, safety and international business.

Prior to joining Stericycle, Inc., Ms. Miller held key leadership positions at United Parcel Service (UPS), Inc., including as President, Global Freight Forwarding, and President, Europe Region, and Managing Director, UPS UK.

"Cindy's extensive strategy and operations background make her an excellent fit to join our Board of Directors," said D.G. Macpherson, Chairman and CEO, Grainger. "Along with her business-to-business experience, I am confident Cindy will bring diversity of thought and deep industry and customer knowledge to help further strengthen Grainger's position for long-term success."

Ms. Miller holds a bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University and completed the Senior Executive Leadership Programme from the London School of Business. In 2022, Miller was named one of WomenInc. Magazine's Most Influential Women Executives in Corporate America, and she won the Gold Stevie® Award for Women in Business in the Female Executive of the Year category in 2023.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom. At Grainger, We Keep the World Working® by serving more than 4.5 million customers worldwide with products delivered through innovative technology and deep customer relationships. With 2023 sales of $16.5 billion, the Company operates two business models. In the High-Touch Solutions segment, Grainger offers approximately 2 million maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and services, including technical support and inventory management. In the Endless Assortment segment, Zoro.com offers customers access to more than 13 million products, and MonotaRO.com offers more than 22 million products. For more information, visit www.grainger.com.

SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.