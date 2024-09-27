Twelve U.S. health systems receive top honor for excellence in supply chain practices from ECRI

"We are thrilled to recognize twelve healthcare systems with our esteemed supply chain award this year," said Marcus Schabacker, MD, PhD, President and CEO of ECRI. "These exemplary organizations have effectively navigated the ongoing challenges in the global supply chain market using ECRI's evidence-based, data-driven services. Partnering with them in delivering exceptional, cost-efficient patient care is an honor."

The winners of ECRI's 2024 Healthcare Supply Chain Excellence Award are:

Appalachian Regional Healthcare – Lexington, KY





Eskenazi Health – Indianapolis, IN





Inova Health System – Falls Church, VA





Owensboro Health Regional Hospital – Owensboro, KY





Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center – Pomona, CA





Seattle Children's Hospital – Seattle, WA





St. Joseph's Healthcare System – Paterson, NJ





Tampa General Hospital – Tampa, FL





United Health Services Hospitals-Binghamton – Binghamton, NY





University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center – Houston, TX





University of Texas Medical Branch Hospitals – Galveston, TX





University of Utah Hospital – Salt Lake City, UT

The Healthcare Supply Chain Excellence Award, now in its thirteenth year, recognizes members of ECRI's portfolio of supply chain services who demonstrate exemplary utilization of services across the procurement lifecycle, including budgeting, benchmarking, technology assessment, and strategic development. As part of the selection process, ECRI evaluated candidates' 2023 spend management and market analytics efforts for capital medical devices, supplies, physician preference items, service contracts, and reagents.

ECRI clients have identified more than $13 billion in savings opportunities annually through combined capital and supply dataset. ECRI has analyzed nearly $74 billion in supply and capital spend over the past year. More than 3,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems are members of ECRI's strategic sourcing and supply chain programs.

"This year's winners have tackled complex issues in the healthcare supply chain, including geopolitical and economic instability, digital transformation of the procurement process, healthcare shifting to non-acute settings, and environmental factors that complicate logistics," shared Tim Browne, Vice President of Supply Chain Solutions at ECRI. "Their commitment to data analytics and best practices has empowered them to make evidence-based decisions that maintain quality patient care. We are proud to partner with them and contribute to their success."

ECRI's integrated technology decision support solutions help healthcare organizations of all sizes and settings reduce clinical spend and enhance patient outcomes. To learn more, e-mail [email protected], or call (610) 825-6000, ext. 5891.

