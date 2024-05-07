Conference features consumer survey data, panels on consumer purchase behavior, and keynote speakers from Alarm.com, Iris® Powered by Generali, EPB, Verizon, GVTC, Imperial Capital, RapidSOS, Resideo, and Vivint

DALLAS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will feature key findings from its research Smart Home: Integration, Automation, and Control at the 28th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, May 7-9 at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park Hotel in Plano, TX. The executive conference addresses the consumer and small to medium buyer journey for technology solutions.

Twenty-eighth Annual CONNECTIONS™ Conference Addresses Growth of Technology in Consumer and Business, Including Smart Home, Security, Health, and Entertainment

The firm's research shows spur-of-the-moment and experiential shopping are the top triggers for smart home device purchases. Executives from B2B and B2B2C technology and service companies, including Wyze, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Vivint, ADT, Cognitive Networks, Silicon Labs, SkyBell, and more, will gather to share the latest insights on what's driving the next generation of tech in homes and SMBs, including AI innovations, partnerships, integration, and technology and business standards.

"In the smart home sector, information is key—word-of-mouth referrals and strategic marketing about product benefits are key drivers to induce purchases," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates and key presenter at the conference. "Advertising and product visibility, either online or on retail shelves, can turn interest into a sale. Consumers have gaps in their daily activities where technology can help provide convenience, context, and valuable information. Communicating the value proposition has to be the top priority to sell to the Early Majority buyer."

Purchase rates and intentions for smart home solutions continue to grow. Smart video doorbells are the most popular device, with 32% of US internet households planning to buy one in the next six months, followed by smart cameras, smart smoke/CO detectors, and smart lights. Parks Associates research finds shows 33% of households find smart home devices both affordable and valuable.

CONNECTIONS™ keynote presenters will address present and future growth areas and opportunities for integration and collaboration across traditionally siloed ecosystem:

Steve Chazin, VP of Products, Alarm.com

Jeff Elbaum, VP of Global Sales, Iris® Powered by Generali

Katie Espeseth, VP - New Products, EPB

Anil Guntupalli, VP of Technology & Product Development, Verizon

Roger Lewis, VP, GVTC

John Mack, EVP and MD, Co-Head Investment Banking, Imperial Capital

Michael Martin, CEO, RapidSOS

Linsey Miller, SVP Business Development & Services, Resideo

Jim Nye, Chief Product Officer, Vivint

CONNECTIONS™ sponsors include Cox Communities; Nice; Cardinal Peak, an FPT Software Company; Ivani; Kaadas Smart Locks; Kwikset; Rapid Response Monitoring; SkyBell; Ubiety Technologies; Alarm.com; Shelly; SmartThings; Becklar; Schlage; Calix; Johnson Controls; bluesalve partners; Midea America; Cognitive Systems; RSPNDR; Savant; Trident IoT; Xailient; Affiliated Monitoring; Moen; Origin; VectorSolv; and the Z-Wave Alliance.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 28th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference features an in-person conference on May 7-9 and multiple virtual sessions hosted throughout 2024. The event focuses on the adoption of technology including smart home, security, connected health, energy, and home automation.

Bringing together more than 1,500 senior executives, CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and virtual sessions. The Parks Associates analyst team leads all conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and the evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.

Throughout the event, sponsors offer demos during networking events, spotlighting new technology innovations and services for the entertainment, mobile, and smart home market segments.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households. https://www.parksassociates.com

