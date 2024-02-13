Twenty Four Wealth Acquires Advisory Firm Raymond Noel & Associates

Stratos Wealth Partners Affiliated Firm Executes Ambitious Growth Strategy with Support of its RIA and BD Partners

DARIEN, Conn., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty Four Wealth, a practice (or company) associated with Stratos Wealth Partners with over $800 million in brokerage and advisory assets under advisement (AUA) has acquired the wealth management business of Raymond Noel & Associates, based in Bedford, New Hampshire, adding nearly $150 million in advisor assets and expanding its footprint north to the affluent Boston suburb.

Twenty Four Wealth CEO Anthony Truino and COO Michael Carbino will lead the combined firm. Stratos Wealth Partners served as an advisor in this acquisition.

Twenty Four Wealth delivers an in-depth wealth management approach rooted in financial planning that empowers clients through education and instills the confidence needed to act in their best intentions to reach their goals. Twenty Four Wealth is steadfast in its promise to provide clients with the ability to retain and utilize their most valuable asset – time.

"After meeting Ray and his team, we realized immediately the synergies in our process and delivery of our client experience," Truino said. "Bringing together our firms to execute a shared vision of a more hands-on wealth management future made perfect sense. With the support of Stratos, we are on an incredibly strong foundation to achieve our ambitions and client-centric growth goals."

Michael O'Brien, Managing Partner and National Sales Director at Stratos, said, "Tony and Mike have built a strong organization that helps wealth advisory practices navigate the M&A market. Early on, the firm identified acquisitions as a key strategic growth driver, and we are thrilled to be the partner that supports Twenty Four Wealth's continued growth."

About Twenty Four Wealth

Twenty Four Wealth manages $638 million in advisory through Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd. and advises through LPL financial over $176 million in brokerage and third party managed assets for a total of $814 million as of February 8th, 2024.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Stratos Wealth Partners, a registered investment advisor. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD and Twenty Four Wealth are separate entities from LPL Financial.

About Stratos Wealth Partners

Stratos Wealth Partners, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $11.8 billion in advisory assets and advises through LPL Financial, over $8.4 billion in brokerage and third-party managed assets for a total of $20.2 billion as of December 31, 2023. Stratos offers operational, strategic and revenue-generating resources, as well as a reliable infrastructure allowing advisors the flexibility to develop and grow their own business. Since its founding, Stratos has grown to 288 independent advisors, over 80 home office staff and 117 locations throughout the U.S.

Media Inquiries

