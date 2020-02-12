Twenty-One Rosewood Hotels & Resorts Properties Are Recognized On Forbes Travel Guide's 2020 Star Rating List

HONG KONG, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide today announced the results of its annual Star Rating awards, recognizing twenty-one properties within the distinguished Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® portfolio. Based on the experiences of a highly qualified team of anonymous inspectors who assess nearly 1,700 entities against 900 objective industry standards, the world-renowned and only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, offers designations for Five-Star, Four-Star and Recommended properties. 2020 marks a monumental year for Rosewood Hotels & Resorts as it relates to the ratings program, with a record ten properties receiving a Five-Star award designation, ten properties receiving a Four-Star award designation, and one property receiving a Recommended rating. In addition to the property ratings, eight spas and one restaurant at Rosewood properties received star ratings, including two Five-Star Sense, A Rosewood Spas, six Four-Star Sense, A Rosewood Spas and one Four-Star restaurant.

Alongside repeat honorees, Rosewood received three first-time winners across the brand's portfolio, with Rosewood Hong Kong, Rosewood London and Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco all receiving Five-Star awards. Continuing their acclaim, this year marks the eighth consecutive Five-Star rating for Rosewood Hotel Georgia, the sixth consecutive Five-Star rating for Rosewood Sand Hill and Rosewood Mayakoba, the fifth consecutive Five-Star rating for Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort, the third consecutive Five-Star rating for Rosewood Beijing and the second consecutive Five-Star rating for Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel. The esteemed ratings are the latest achievement to underscore Rosewood Hotels & Resorts' commitment to affording locals and guests with extraordinary experiences and exceptional service.

Rosewood properties awarded on the 2020 list include:

Five-Star Ratings:

Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel ( Paris, France )

)

Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort ( Los Cabos, Mexico )

al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort ( )

Rosewood Beijing ( Beijing, China )

( )

Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco ( Tuscany, Italy )

)

Rosewood Hong Kong (Hong Kong SAR)

(Hong Kong SAR)

Rosewood Hotel Georgia ( Vancouver, British Columbia )

)

Rosewood London ( London, United Kingdom )

( )

Rosewood Mayakoba (Riviera Maya, Mexico )

)

Rosewood San Miguel de Allende ( San Miguel de Allende, Mexico )

( )

Rosewood Sand Hill ( Menlo Park, California )

) Four-Star Ratings:

Rosewood Abu Dhabi ( Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates )

( )

Rosewood Baha Mar ( Nassau , The Bahamas )

, The )

Rosewood Bermuda ( Bermuda )

( )

Rosewood CordeValle ( Santa Clara, California )

)

Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi ( Santa Fe, New Mexico )

)

Rosewood Jeddah ( Jeddah, Saudi Arabia )

( )

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek ( Dallas, Texas )

( )

Rosewood Phnom Penh ( Phnom Penh, Cambodia )

( )

Rosewood Washington, D.C. ( Washington, D.C. )

( )

The Carlyle , A Rosewood Hotel ( New York, New York )

, A Rosewood Hotel ( ) Recommended Rating:

Rosewood Sanya (Sanya, China )

"We are truly humbled to have a record number of Rosewood properties recognized by Forbes Travel Guide's annual Star Rating list in the company of the world's best luxury hotels and resorts," said Radha Arora, president of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. "The recognitions, made by some of the highest authorities in the hospitality industry, strongly confirms our efforts to ensure each of our guests are provided unsurpassed journeys and anticipatory hospitality at Rosewood properties across the globe."

In addition to the hotels and resorts recognized on the 2020 list, several Sense Spas and one restaurant were honored by Forbes Travel Guide, including:

Five-Star Ratings:

Sense, A Rosewood Spa at Rosewood Mayakoba (Riviera Maya, Mexico )

)

Sense, A Rosewood Spa at Rosewood Miramar Beach ( Montecito, California )

) Four-Star Ratings:

Hawksworth Restaurant at Rosewood Hotel Georgia ( Vancouver, British Columbia )

)

Sense, A Rosewood Spa at Rosewood Abu Dhabi ( Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates )

)

Sense, A Rosewood Spa at Rosewood Beijing ( Beijing, China )

)

Sense, A Rosewood Spa at Rosewood Hotel Georgia ( Vancouver, British Columbia )

)

Sense, A Rosewood Spa at Rosewood San Miguel de Allende ( San Miguel de Allende, Mexico )

)

Sense, A Rosewood Spa at Rosewood Sand Hill ( Menlo Park, California )

)

Sense, A Rosewood Spa at Rosewood Sanya (Sanya, China )

Rosewood Miramar Beach's Sense Spa earned a Five-Star ranking in its inaugural year, while Rosewood Mayakoba's Sense Spa received a Five-Star ranking for the fourth consecutive year.

"We have been committed to championing genuine Five-Star service for more than 60 years, and this year's winners, as always, exemplify the very highest standards in hospitality," said Filip Boyen, chief executive officer of Forbes Travel Guide. "It is difficult to earn a Forbes Travel Guide rating, and all our Star-Rated winners have shown how incredibly deserving they are of their accolades by demonstrating sheer dedication in their passion for service. We congratulate them all."

The winning properties, restaurants and spas are showcased on https://www.forbestravelguide.com/. For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star Ratings, visit https://www.forbestravelguide.com/about.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages 28 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 16 countries, with 19 new properties under development. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for ownership or rent in extraordinary destinations within the brand's wide-ranging portfolio.

For more information: rosewoodhotels.com

Connect with us: Facebook Twitter Instagram WeChat @RosewoodHotels

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com .

Media Contact:

Kendall Trainer

Nike Communications

Telephone: 646.654.3475

Email: ktrainer@nikecomm.com

SOURCE Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://www.rosewoodhotels.com

