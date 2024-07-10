TWENTY-ONE UNITED DIGESTIVE PHYSICIANS RECOGNIZED AS TOP DOCS BY ATLANTA MAGAZINE

Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates and DeKalb Gastroenterology Associates Shine in Newly Published List

ATLANTA, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-one United Digestive physicians have been honored as Top Docs by Atlanta Magazine (seventeen from Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates and four from DeKalb Gastroenterology Associates). This represents a 17 percent increase from last year, with eight doctors receiving the Top Docs designation for the first time.

The Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates recipients are Drs. Girish Anand, Mahmoud Barrie, Christopher Brown, Joel Camilo, Hitesh Chokshi, Mark Edge, Sooki Hon, Paresh Kamat, Nandha Kanagarajan, Yasmin Karim, Kavita Kongara, Justin Mendel, Jai Eun Min, Keval Patel, David Quinn, Marc Sonenshine, and John Suh.

The DeKalb Gastroenterology Associates recipients are Drs. Anthony Balistreri, Temitope Foster, Eric High, and Mark Stern.

Dr. Neal C. Patel, CEO of United Digestive, expressed his pride in the honored physicians, stating, "We are incredibly proud of our physicians who have been recognized as Top Docs by Atlanta Magazine. This recognition is a testament to the high-quality care they provide and their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes. It is an honor to have such distinguished professionals as part of our team, and I congratulate them for their outstanding contributions."

The Atlanta Magazine Top Docs designation is a prestigious recognition awarded to outstanding physicians in the Atlanta area. This accolade highlights doctors who have demonstrated excellence in patient care and professional practice. The Top Docs selection process involves peer nominations and a rigorous review by a physician-led research team. This evaluation considers numerous factors, including professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, disciplinary history, and interpersonal skills. Being named a Top Doc is a significant achievement, indicating a physician's high standing within the medical community and his or her commitment to providing exceptional care.

For more information about the Top Doctors selection process, visit www.atlantamagazine.com/top-doctors. For more information about United Digestive, visit www.uniteddigestive.com .

About United Digestive

United Digestive is a leading physician practice management organization serving GI physicians and gastroenterology practices nationwide. Practices that are part of United Digestive benefit from advanced infrastructure and operational insights, along with investments in regional growth. Physician Partners enjoy a dyad leadership model with reduced administrative burden and local support to provide the highest-quality patient care. United Digestive is growing at a rapid pace, with more than 62 clinics, 22 ASCs, and 300 providers practicing in four states – Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

