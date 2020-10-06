Twenty Rosewood Hotels & Resorts' Properties Are Honored By Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 Readers' Choice Awards

HONG KONG, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Condé Nast Traveler today announced the highly anticipated results of its 33rd annual Readers' Choice Awards, recognizing a record twenty properties within the esteemed Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® collection with top honors in each of their respective categories. Following the brand's continued presence on the influential awards list over the past decade, 2020 presents another significant year of achievements for Rosewood, with three properties receiving first place honors and four properties placing second in their respective categories.

Three Rosewood properties were recognized amongst the 50 "Best Hotels in the World," including Rosewood San Miguel de Allende, Rosewood Washington, D.C. and Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. For the second year in a row, Rosewood San Miguel de Allende received number one in the "Top Hotels in Mexico" category. The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel and Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek also received the number one position within the "Top Hotels in New York" and "Top Hotels in Texas" categories, respectively.

An additional five hotels placed in the top five on their regional lists, with second place rankings for Rosewood Washington, D.C. in the "Top Hotels in Washington, D.C." category; Rosewood Luang Prabang in the "Top Hotels in Asia" category; Rosewood London in the "Top Hotels in London" category; and Rosewood Mayakoba in the "Top Resorts in Eastern Mexico" category. Notably, Rosewood Little Dix Bay, which opened in January 2020 following a four-year closure and property-wide reimagination, ranked seventh in the "Top Resorts in the Caribbean" category, while Rosewood Phuket made its debut on the list among the "Top Hotels in Thailand." Equally impressive, 2020 also marks the ninth consecutive year that Rosewood Mayakoba, Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi, Rosewood San Miguel de Allende and Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort have been recognized by the prestigious awards program.

"We are proud to see so many of our properties honored by Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards," said Radha Arora, president of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. "The recognition is exceptionally rewarding now, at a moment when the travel and hospitality industries are in a state of evolution, as they demonstrate the lasting influence of meaningful and transformative travel and the importance of intuitive service in delivering an exceptional experience that stands the test of time."

The complete list of awarded Rosewood properties on this year's Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards include: The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (New York, NY); Rosewood Washington, D.C. (Washington, D.C.); Rosewood Sand Hill (Menlo Park, CA); Rosewood Miramar Beach (Montecito, CA); Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi (Santa Fe, NM); Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek (Dallas, TX); Rosewood Mayakoba (Riviera Maya, Mexico); Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort (Los Cabos, Mexico); Rosewood San Miguel de Allende (San Miguel de Allende, Mexico); Rosewood Baha Mar (Nassau, The Bahamas); Rosewood Bermuda (Bermuda); Rosewood Little Dix Bay (Virgin Gorda, BVIs); Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco (Tuscany, Italy); Rosewood London (London, UK); Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel (Paris, France); Rosewood Beijing (Beijing, China); Rosewood Hong Kong (Hong Kong, SAR); Rosewood Phnom Penh (Phnom Penh, Cambodia); Rosewood Phuket (Phuket, Thailand) and Rosewood Luang Prabang (Luang Prabang, Laos).

More than 700,000 readers submitted an incredible number of ratings sharing their travel experiences across the globe to determine the results of Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 Readers' Choice Awards, which constitute the longest-running recognition of excellence in the travel industry. The 2020 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website and celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions. The full list of winners can be found here.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages 28 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 16 countries, with 21 new properties under development. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for ownership or rent in extraordinary destinations within the brand's wide-ranging portfolio.

For more information: rosewoodhotels.com

About Condé Nast Traveler

Condé Nast Traveler is the world's most distinguished travel title providing inspiration and advice for discerning travelers. Authoritative and influential, Condé Nast Traveler is a multi-platform, transatlantic brand. Publishing US and UK print editions under Editor-in-Chief Melinda Stevens, Condé Nast Traveler offers award-winning expertise in luxury travel from around the world. For more, visit www.cntraveler.com.

