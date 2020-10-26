Twenty-Seven Counties in Georgia Added to Ambetter Peach State Health Plan Insurance Coverage

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Georgia runs from November 1 through December 15. This year, Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan is available to Georgia residents in 149 counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to place an extra emphasis on health, Peach State Health Plan continues to offer a variety of health insurance offerings that are among the most affordable in the state.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, people rely on health insurance to provide a sense of security and peace of mind that they're covered," said Wade Rakes, President and CEO of Peach State Health Plan. "As part of the nation's Number 1 Marketplace insurer, Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan has the experience and resources to help people when it matters most, and now we're pleased to provide that same dependable coverage to more people across the state."

Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives. For those impacted by job loss during the pandemic, Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan provides an alternative that is often more affordable than COBRA, the health insurance program that allows people to continue their employer-provided coverage. While COBRA maintains a person's existing coverage, they will pay 100% of the cost plus an additional 2% in administrative costs, and subsidies are not available to reduce costs. COBRA will also eventually expire, requiring a person to seek new coverage.

Valuable Rewards Program

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, moving more, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges. Members can earn $500 in rewards* in 2021. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays, deductibles, and more. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

Access to Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues. With a $0 copay**, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health, hospitalizations, prescription drug coverage, and more. Plans also include dental and vision coverage. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when medically appropriate.

Peach State Health Plan has been serving Georgia since 2014 and currently serves more than 700,000 members across its Medicaid, Medicare, and Ambetter plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan will be offered:

Appling

Atkinson

Bacon

Baker

Baldwin

Barrow

Bartow

Ben Hill

Berrien

Bibb

Bleckley

Brantley

Brooks

Bryan

Bulloch

Burke

Butts

Calhoun

Camden

Candler

Catoosa

Charlton

Chatham

Chattahoochee

Chattooga

Cherokee

Clarke

Clay

Clayton

Clinch

Cobb

Coffee

Colquitt

Columbia

Cook

Coweta

Crawford

Crisp

Dade

Decatur

DeKalb

Dodge

Dooly

Dougherty

Douglas

Early

Echols

Effingham

Elbert

Emanuel

Evans

Fannin

Fayette

Floyd

Forsyth

Franklin

Fulton

Gilmer

Glascock

Glynn

Gordon

Grady

Greene

Gwinnett

Hancock

Haralson

Harris

Hart

Heard

Henry

Houston

Irwin

Jackson

Jasper

Jeff Davis

Jefferson

Jenkins

Johnson

Jones

Lamar

Lanier

Laurens

Lee

Liberty

Lincoln

Long

Lowndes

Macon

Madison

Marion

McDuffie

McIntosh

Meriwether

Miller

Mitchell

Monroe

Montgomery

Morgan

Murray

Muscogee

Newton

Oconee

Oglethorpe

Paulding

Peach

Pickens

Pierce

Pike

Polk

Pulaski

Putnam

Quitman

Randolph

Richmond

Rockdale

Schley

Screven

Seminole

Spalding

Stephens

Stewart

Sumter

Talbot

Taliaferro

Tattnall

Taylor

Telfair

Terrell

Thomas

Tift

Toombs

Treutlen

Troup

Turner

Twiggs

Upson

Walker

Walton

Ware

Warren

Washington

Wayne

Webster

Wheeler

Whitfield

Wilcox

Wilkes

Wilkinson

Worth

Georgia residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit www.ambetter.pshpgeorgia.com.

*Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive $500 or more. Login to your member portal at Member.AmbetterHealth.com for specifics.

**$0 copays are for in-network medical care. Ambetter does not provide medical care. Medical care is provided by individual providers. $0 Telehealth copay does not apply to plans with HSA until the deductible is met. Click here for more information.

About Peach State Health Plan

Peach State Health Plan is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Georgians through a range of health insurance solutions. Peach State Health Plan serves the Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® population in partnership with Georgia Families. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal Health Insurance Marketplace plan, Ambetter, and its Medicare Advantage and Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plan. Peach State Health Plan is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information visit www.pshp.com.

SOURCE Peach State Health Plan

Related Links

http://www.pshp.com

