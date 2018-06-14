Twenty-three health stories recognized with a Media Orthopaedic Reporting Excellence (MORE) Award for outstanding coverage of bone and joint health stories

ROSEMONT, Ill., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) announced the recipients of the 2018 MORE Awards, presented annually to journalists who accurately report on bone and joint health topics, increasing public awareness of musculoskeletal health issues and treatments.
This year's 23 award recipients represent a diverse group of health and medical writers, producers and freelance reporters from print, broadcast and online media outlets, and cover an array of topics, from orthopaedic innovation to improved quality of life for people of all ages. Entries were judged by a panel of orthopaedic surgeons, and evaluated for overall quality and accuracy.
"It's important for us as orthopaedic surgeons to recognize journalists for the work they do to inform the public about life-changing musculoskeletal treatments used to improve patients' lives," said AAOS President David A. Halsey, MD. "Journalists are our partners in disseminating accurate information to patients. When patients have accurate information about their treatment options, they can make an informed decision about their current and future care."
Entries for the 2019 MORE Awards is now open. Journalists and members of the public may start nominating stories by emailing media@aaos.org. The deadline for entries is Tuesday, October 9, 2018. Entries must have been published between October 1, 2017 and October 1, 2018.
The 2018 MORE Award winners by category are:
Newspaper
- Michael Brice-Saddler, The Washington Post
"Maryland camp offers a boost for children with physical disabilities"
- Jane E. Brody, The New York Times
"When Sports Injuries Lead to Arthritis in Joints"
- Kirsten Fleming, New York Post
"The epidemic that's ruining youth sports"
- Caroline Picard, Good Housekeeping
"3-Year-Old's Story Reminds Us Why Toddlers Should Never Play on Trampolines"
- Sarah Toy, USA Today
"Trampolines: A safe, fun activity for your kids? Just the opposite, doctors say"
Television
- Kristen Dahlgren, Lauren Dunn, Katie Boyle, Susan Wagner & the NBC News Medical Unit, NBC News
"New Arthritis Treatment Could be a 'Game-Changer"
- Angela Davis, CBS Minnesota
"Mayo Researchers: ACL Injuries Need 2 Years To Heal"
- Alanna Delfino & Kathleen Cairns, WBFF Baltimore
"Camp Open Arms"
- Jessica Kartalija & Miranda Stepp, CBS Baltimore
"Baltimore surgeon gives boy new hand using his foot bones"
- Johnnie Weeden Jindrich, WQAD News 8
"Let's Move Quad Cities: Man gets double knee replacement after losing 80 pounds"
- Sylvia Perez, Fox Chicago
"Chicago doc finds way to perform surgery with little or no narcotics"
- Dr. Maria Simbra, CBS Pittsburgh
"Doctors Finding Ways To Combat Pain Medication Addiction"
- Lara Spencer, ABC's Good Morning America
"A Closer Look at Hip Abnormalities: Screening and Treating Young Children for Hip Abnormalities"
- Kathy Walsh, CBS Denver
"It's Amazing: Combat Veteran Amputee Gets Permanent Prosthesis"
Internet
- Fatherly.com
"Pop Goes the Radius Your Kid Will Dislocate an Elbow. Here's How to Fix it"
- Patricia Mertz Esswein, Kiplinger.com
"Joint Replacement Surgery Gets Boomers Back in the Game"
- Amanda Esch Loudin, ESPN.com
Does taking ibuprofen for pain do more harm than good?"
- Anna Medaris Miller, USNews.com
"Am I really Shrinking?"
- Steven Reinberg, Healthday.com
"ACL Tears on the Rise Among Kids, Especially Girls"
Magazine
- Karen Asp, Prevention
Strong Bones, Flat Belly
- Roger Robinson, Runner's World
"Here's How I Returned to Racing After Knee Replacement"
- Maggie Finn Ryan, Women's Health
"The Bizarre Condition That Could Be Making Your Finger Lock Up"
- Devon Schuyler, Men's Health
"Everything You Need to Know About Hip Pain"
