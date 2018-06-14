This year's 23 award recipients represent a diverse group of health and medical writers, producers and freelance reporters from print, broadcast and online media outlets, and cover an array of topics, from orthopaedic innovation to improved quality of life for people of all ages. Entries were judged by a panel of orthopaedic surgeons, and evaluated for overall quality and accuracy.

"It's important for us as orthopaedic surgeons to recognize journalists for the work they do to inform the public about life-changing musculoskeletal treatments used to improve patients' lives," said AAOS President David A. Halsey, MD. "Journalists are our partners in disseminating accurate information to patients. When patients have accurate information about their treatment options, they can make an informed decision about their current and future care."

Entries for the 2019 MORE Awards is now open. Journalists and members of the public may start nominating stories by emailing media@aaos.org. The deadline for entries is Tuesday, October 9, 2018. Entries must have been published between October 1, 2017 and October 1, 2018.

The 2018 MORE Award winners by category are:

Newspaper

Television

Internet

Magazine

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/twenty-three-health-stories-recognized-with-a-media-orthopaedic-reporting-excellence-more-award-for-outstanding-coverage-of-bone-and-joint-health-stories-300666185.html

SOURCE American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

Related Links

http://www.aaos.org

