TWG Launches the New Pullmaster 40 M/H Winch for the Fishing and Towing Industry

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TWG, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of the Pullmaster® 40 M/H Planetary Winch, the latest addition to its M & H Series product line. This new model is designed to meet the demands of the most rigorous marine, industrial, recovery, energy, and natural resources applications.

"The release of the Pullmaster 40,000-pound winch represents a significant milestone for the M & H Series," said Jason VanderMeer, General Manager of TWG. "We are proud to bring this product to market while staying true to the legendary Pullmaster winch designs our customers trust – robust, serviceable, and built to perform in the harshest environments."

The Pullmaster 40 M/H Planetary Winch reinforces Pullmaster's longstanding commitment to best-in-class engineering, operational reliability, and long-term serviceability – hallmarks that have defined the brand for decades. It also introduces several differentiating features that set it apart in its class, all while remaining fully aligned with established Pullmaster design principles.

With this launch, Pullmaster fills a critical gap in the M & H Series lineup, providing customers with a comprehensive range of line pull capacities backed by a unified design philosophy and proven engineering.

"The Pullmaster 40 M/H Planetary Winch is our solution for customers looking for a middle ground," VanderMeer added. "We have seen significant demand for a winch that pulls more than 25,000 pounds but is smaller than our 50,000-pound winch. The new 40 M/H winch fills that gap and provides the safety and security that only comes with a Pullmaster."

For more information about the Pullmaster 40,000-pound winch or the complete M & H Series product line, please visit www.dovertwg.com.

About Pullmaster:

Pullmaster is a leading manufacturer of hydraulic winches and hoists, known worldwide for durable designs, precision engineering, and reliable performance in demanding industrial applications. Pullmaster products are built to last – and built to work.

About TWG:

TWG is a leading manufacturer of winches, hoists, slewing ring bearings, gear drives, hydraulic pump drives, electronic monitoring systems and more. We offer a vast range of products across seven model lines: dp Winch, Gear Products, Greer Company, LANTEC, Pullmaster, Tulsa Winch and RUFNEK – with over one million units installed. To learn more about TWG, visit dovertwg.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

