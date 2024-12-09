Twickenham House Resilience after Hurricane Helene: A Story of Community, Hope, and Renewal

JEFFERSON, N.C., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twickenham opens its doors to the public December 14th and January 4th.

Twickenham House, a beloved wedding and event venue nestled in the heart of Western North Carolina, is proud to announce its full reopening following the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene. In the face of significant infrastructure challenges, our team and the incredible local community have demonstrated extraordinary resilience, hope, and unity.

A Rustic Retreat Nestled in the Lush Woodland Canopy Overlooking the Boundless Vistas of Twickenham's Stunning Cliffside Terrace

We extend our deepest gratitude to the heroes who made our recovery possible:

Lance Byrd, David Wayne, and Chad Cox of Ashe County and North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Their swift and dedicated work in rebuilding and repairing our access road has been nothing short of miraculous. Moreover, we are profoundly thankful to the volunteers, emergency workers, Samaritan's Purse, and every individual who rallied to support Western North Carolina during this challenging time.

Twickenham House stands today not just as a venue, but as a testament to community spirit. We are fully operational and ready to once again create the magical, memorable events that have been our hallmark. To the couples who stood resilient during these challenging times and to our community that stood beside us, we say: we are back, we are stronger, and we are ready to celebrate life's most beautiful moments.

Sign up to visit on December 14th or January 4th Twickenham House at [email protected].

About Twickenham House

Nestled high in the mountains of Jefferson, North Carolina, Twickenham House stands as a breathtaking English Manor-style estate that redefines luxury and natural splendor. Perched at an elevation of 4,600 feet across 420 acres of pristine woodland, this extraordinary property offers an experience of unparalleled magnificence.

The crown jewel of Twickenham House is its magnificent inlaid stone terrace—a dramatic outdoor sanctuary perfectly designed for unforgettable events. Dramatically positioned on a 300-foot cliff, this extraordinary venue hosts wedding ceremonies and elegant dinner parties suspended above a jaw-dropping panorama of the North Fork of the New River. An elegant outdoor fireplace provides warmth and ambiance as guests are treated to sweeping vistas encompassing the stunning mountain ranges of Tennessee, Virginia, and North Carolina, creating a breathtaking backdrop that seems to stretch infinitely into the horizon.

This magnificent 14,000-square-foot manor is a masterpiece of design and elegance, meticulously crafted to host both intimate gatherings and large-scale events. With 14 luxurious bedrooms, Twickenham House can comfortably accommodate up to 50 guests, making it the ultimate destination for discerning travelers and event hosts.

Twickenham House isn't just a venue – it's a destination that creates extraordinary experiences and cherished memories suspended between earth and sky.

Media Contact:

Jocelyn Hunter

828-783-8942

[email protected]

SOURCE Twickenham House