Twill by Dario to Offer a Benefit for AARP Members

New offer gives Dario access to millions of AARP members, enabling engagement with people over 50 in health and well-being beginning in January 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market, announced today a new AARP member benefit that provides members with proven digital behavioral health and well-being solutions from Twill by Dario. The new benefit is expected to launch in January of 2025 for AARP members.

For their first digital behavioral health benefit, AARP members have access to Dario's behavioral health platform, Twill by Dario, for an easy way to access the appropriate avenue of support for mental health and well-being. With growing needs among people 50-plus in mental health-related areas such as loneliness, stress, and anxiety, there is a need to create easy solutions that provide support in a safe and trusted platform that not many solutions in the industry are equipped to handle. Twill and Dario have both built solutions over years of development that tailor needs specifically for people 50 and over and are now a uniquely qualified industry player in this market to make available these support tools for members. Following the launch of the offer, the Company's technologies will be readily available to simplify the experience of recommending and implementing the right care and support modality, accounting for unique, personalized user navigation. The simplicity of Dario's user-centric platform has proven to be successful in driving engagement and positively impacting health by reducing symptoms of depression and loneliness and improving overall perceptions of wellbeing.

"We have years of experience engaging 50-plus populations across a wide variety of health and well-being services, and we are excited to have the opportunity to connect members with proven solutions to improve outcomes in these areas. There is a massive need in this demographic for behavioral health care and we are ready to commit to this market opportunity while bringing stable growth to our business. We are committed to growing as a center of excellence for supporting members in digital health and driving value within these relationships," said Steven Nelson, Chief Commercial Officer at Dario.

"AARP is dedicated to empowering Americans to choose how they live as they age," said Greg Marion, Senior Vice President of Health Products and Services for AARP Services. "We saw a need for AARP members to have access to mental health solutions and chose Dario to deliver a convenient option that provides members with free access to Dario's premium Twill by Dario subscription service plus a custom collection of 5 activity tracks. AARP remains committed to helping members improve their health through access to health products and services."

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

About AARP Services

AARP Services, founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards, auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the nation's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/, www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the collaboration between AARP and Dario, the expected timing of the launch of the collaboration, the specific solutions that will be offered on the platform by Dario, that Dario's solution will be available to AARP members, the benefits that may be realized by members using Dario's solutions, and the future growth of Dario's business. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact

Mary Mooney

VP Marketing

[email protected]

+1-312-593-4280

DarioHealth Investor Relations Contact

Kat Parrella

Investor Relations Manager

[email protected]

+315-378-6922

Media Contact

Scott Stachowiak

[email protected]

+1-646-942-5630

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1920436/DarioHealth_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.