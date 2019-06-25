Twin Bridge Capital Partners Appoints Matt Petronzio as Partner to Expand Small Market Buyout Strategy

"We are extremely fortunate to have Matt join the Twin Bridge leadership team and deepen our expertise in the small market buyout space. We believe with a growing list of compelling investment opportunities in the small and lower middle-markets, we will seek to continue to expand upon the firm's strength in this sector of the market," said Joe Dimberio, partner at Twin Bridge.

Prior to joining Twin Bridge, Mr. Petronzio was a Partner with Five Points Capital, a lower middle-market private equity firm. At Five Points, Mr. Petronzio led the firm's small buyout strategies platform and was responsible for sourcing and executing private equity investments, including co-investment opportunities. Previously, Mr. Petronzio served as a Vice President at SunTrust Equity Partners, where he sourced and led private equity fund investments, mezzanine, and equity co-investments. He began his career at First Union National Bank. Mr. Petronzio received an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Accounting from Vanderbilt University and a BA in Economics from Bucknell University. He holds the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designation.

"I am excited to join Twin Bridge's senior management team during this significant growth period for the firm. I look forward to working with the entire investment team to help identify future small market opportunities," said Matt Petronzio.

The Twin Bridge team consists of 12 employees including 5 partners across the firm's Chicago and Winston-Salem offices.

Twin Bridge Capital Partners is a private investment firm that invests in the North American small and lower middle-market buyout industry. The firm seeks to invest in leveraged buyout funds and non-control equity co-investments across multiple industries. Twin Bridge has raised more than $2.5 billion in capital since its founding in 2005.

