Twin Cities PBS Will Become Minnesota PBS, Expanding Service to Southern Minnesota with Addition of KSMQ

New name reflects commitment to maintaining Minnesotans' access to trusted public media, educational resources, local storytelling, and community engagement.

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Cities PBS announced today that it will become Minnesota PBS on September 1, 2026, with the addition of KSMQ, extending regional and national PBS programming to nearly 350,000 new viewers, including those in Austin, Rochester, Winona, and throughout seven southern Minnesota counties.

The transition to Minnesota PBS comes just over a year after the elimination of federal funding for public broadcasting in July 2025. Without that funding, it was increasingly possible that KSMQ would go dark after more than 50 years on the air. The introduction of Minnesota PBS will prevent that from happening, preserving public media in southern Minnesota and maintaining trusted news and local shows for communities throughout the region. In addition to continuing local programs, Minnesota PBS will provide southern Minnesota viewers with dependable access to more options than ever before: regional and national PBS programming, legislative coverage, high-quality children's content from PBS KIDS, and critical health and safety alerts. The organization will continue programming the Minnesota Channel, a service for all public television stations in the state that has originated from Twin Cities PBS for the past two decades.

"As a public media organization, Minnesota PBS will be dedicated to reflecting and serving communities across the state while celebrating the local perspectives that make each community unique," said Sylvia Strobel, Twin Cities PBS President and CEO. "Minnesota PBS will be a trusted neighbor to every community it reaches – a welcoming and accessible local news and entertainment source that belongs to all of its viewers."

"KSMQ has informed, inspired, and strengthened the cultural fabric of the communities we serve for generations and our transition to join Minnesota PBS ensures that we will deliver trusted, local programming for years to come," said Kathleen Harrington, Chair of the KSMQ Board of Directors. "We are deeply grateful for the continued support of our viewers, members, and donors. This transition honors your long history of support by ensuring ongoing access to public broadcasting for our communities."

Beginning September 1, Minnesota PBS will operate under its new name across all its broadcast channels in the expanded service area. At that time, viewers will find more information about the organization at MinnesotaPBS.org. Until then, viewers can continue accessing current programming and services from both Twin Cities PBS and KSMQ.

More information about Minnesota PBS and the upcoming transition can be found at TPT.org/MinnesotaPBS.

About Twin Cities PBS

Twin Cities PBS will become Minnesota PBS on September 1, 2026, as it extends service to Austin, Rochester, Winona, and seven counties in southern Minnesota with the addition of KSMQ. For nearly 70 years, the organization has enriched lives and strengthened communities through the power of media. Minnesota PBS will continue this mission, providing high-quality journalism, award-winning local and national PBS programming, lifelong learning resources, and community engagement for viewers throughout its broadened service area. As the region's trusted source for storytelling, Minnesota PBS will help people better understand their world and one another – creating impact for communities in Minnesota and beyond. Learn more at TPT.org.

Media Contact:

Amy Campbell

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(952) 428-9369

SOURCE Twin Cities PBS