Twin Valley to Sponsor 125 Teacher Scholarships to Attend Kansas Technology Summit

The rural broadband provider will first distribute the scholarships to rural Kansas teachers to support rural STEM education.

CLAY CENTER, Kan., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of tech education in Kansas, Twin Valley is offering 125 scholarships to educators to attend the highly anticipated 2nd Annual Ad Astra Technology Summit, presented by state tech industry organization FlagshipKansas.Tech. As the state's largest independent broadband and communications company, Twin Valley serves primarily rural communities. This exclusive program will be open to any Kansas educator, with a focus on rural teachers in Twin Valley's service area and throughout the state.

Ad Astra Technology Summit features a captivating fireside chat with Steve Wozniak, legendary co-founder of Apple Inc., moderated by Luis Rodriguez, FlagshipKansas.Tech Immediate Past Chair. At Wichita State University's Woolsey Hall and Charles Koch Arena on Oct. 2, 2023, the summit will bring together industry leaders, startup entrepreneurs, government officials, and educators to address current industry issues and showcase Kansas tech leaders through breakout sessions and an awards ceremony.

"These scholarships are our way of recognizing the dedication and passion of Kansas teachers. We believe in investing in the future of education and empowering those who shape young minds," said Ben Foster, President & CEO of Twin Valley.

FlagshipKansas.Tech's cutting-edge summit will be held on Monday, October 2, in Wichita with event partner Barton School of Business at Wichita State University's iconic Woolsey Hall and Charles Koch Arena. It will feature a fireside chat with the legendary Steve Wozniak, Co-Founder of Apple Inc. and lifelong advocate of tech education. Bringing together educators, industry startups, professionals and leaders, government officials, and tech enthusiasts, attendees will explore and address current technology issues in various informative sessions.

The summit embraces the future of education while fueling the growth of Kansas' thriving tech sector. Educators will dive into immersive sessions focused on new pedagogy for computational thinking in K-2, Primary, and Secondary classrooms. They'll gain invaluable insights into how tech concepts can empower students and equip them with the skills they need to thrive in the digital era.

This summit is a gateway for educators to build a network of influential professionals, visionary entrepreneurs, and forward-thinking government officials.

"Educators will connect with industry leaders, exchange ideas, and unlock doors to exciting opportunities, which is particularly valuable for rural teachers where these resources may be less accessible," said Megan Harper, FlagshipKansas.Tech Vice-Chair and Twin Valley Director of Marketing & Sales. "They'll gain fresh perspectives on the jobs of the future and make valuable connections that will shape their teaching journey."

As part of the Twin Valley pledge to support community outreach initiatives, this scholarship covers the cost of a ticket to the full conference, awards ceremony, and fireside chat. Teachers will also be eligible for one full credit hour of CTE issued through Wichita State University.

This game-changing summit is dedicated to advancing Kansas' tech sector growth and empowering educators. To apply for the scholarship and learn more about the Ad Astra Technology Summit, visit adastrasummit.tech.

About Twin Valley

Twin Valley is a fourth-generation family business that has over 80 years' experience providing cutting-edge technology and connectivity throughout the central U.S. Twin Valley helps customers unlock possibilities to realize their full potential by providing a unique combination of broadband, managed IT services, technology consulting, professional services, and cloud/data center solutions for both residential and business customers.

Twin Valley made a Pledge to their communities and customers, always striving to provide the most reliable broadband network, the best value for internet, local hometown customer service and meaningful community outreach initiatives. Learn more at twinvalley.com/pledge.

About FlagshipKansas.Tech

FlagshipKansas.Tech is a nonprofit organization that brings together Kansas technology companies to shine a light on the depth of skill, ingenuity, and innovation running through our cities and communities. Current goals include raising awareness, attracting and retaining technology talent, and supporting technology workforce training and education. Learn more at flagshipkansas.tech.

