TwinThread Launches Perfect Batch, an AI-Powered Analytics Solution to Optimize Batch Production

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TwinThread—a global leader in Industrial AI—announced the release of Perfect Batch, an AI-powered manufacturing analytics solution designed to optimize batch production processes by empowering manufacturers to standardize and consistently replicate their best performing or "golden batches".

TwinThread-a global leader in industrial AI-announced the release of Perfect Batch, an AI-powered manufacturing analytics solution designed to optimize batch production processes by empowering manufacturers to standardize and consistently replicate their best performing or "golden batches". Perfect Batch dynamically identifies ideal batch proﬁles from historical data and actively recommends actions for increasing efficiency, empowering organizations to rapidly implement proactive optimization.

Unlike legacy systems that rely on passive alerts and static manual settings, Perfect Batch applies industrial AI to dynamically identify ideal batch proﬁles from historical data and actively recommend actions for increasing efficiency. This enables organizations to rapidly shift from reactive firefighting to proactive optimization in a matter of weeks – not months or years.

Perfect Batch At-a-Glance

Rapid Speed to Value: Perfect Batch connects to existing batch execution systems and automatically interrogates past data to build digital twins and apply models in hours.

Perfect Batch connects to existing batch execution systems and automatically interrogates past data to build digital twins and apply models in hours. Dynamic Perfect Profile Learning: Instead of setting limits manually, Perfect Batch dynamically learns ideal control limits and process centerlines, based on actual process capability and historical performance.

Instead of setting limits manually, Perfect Batch dynamically learns ideal control limits and process centerlines, based on actual process capability and historical performance. Unlocked Hidden Capacity: Granular cycle time analysis identifies bottlenecks and lost production time, facilitating capacity improvements from existing assets without new capital investment.

Granular cycle time analysis identifies bottlenecks and lost production time, facilitating capacity improvements from existing assets without new capital investment. Optimization by Exception: Automated alerting and issue diagnosis empowers operations teams to focus on solving problems, without getting bogged down with endless troubleshooting and investigations.

Automated alerting and issue diagnosis empowers operations teams to focus on solving problems, without getting bogged down with endless troubleshooting and investigations. Optional Closed-Loop Action: Thread Builder, a real-time workflow engine that works with Perfect Batch, automates anomaly responses, performs automatic diagnoses, and can trigger specific corrective actions automatically.

Thread Builder, a real-time workflow engine that works with Perfect Batch, automates anomaly responses, performs automatic diagnoses, and can trigger specific corrective actions automatically. Automated Compliance: Tailored for regulated industries, Perfect Batch provides automated material tracking, quality and yield conformance, and audit-ready histories.

Perfect Batch furthers TwinThread's position as a complete industrial AI platform. By continuously monitoring and simultaneously optimizing five key dimensions—utilization, cycle time, quality, process control, and yield—operations teams gain actionable intelligence that helps them drastically reduce investigation times, minimize waste, and accelerate continuous improvement activities. Available in both Simple Batch and Complex Batch tiers, the solution scales easily to meet the needs of process manufacturers of all sizes.

"This solution's core promise is to empower operations teams to deliver the ideal batch every time, regardless of recipe, shift, or variations in raw materials," says Erik Udstuen, co-founder and CEO at TwinThread. "By completely automating the discovery of hidden capacity and enabling proactive optimization, we are giving manufacturers the power to eliminate inconsistencies and maximize financial performance of their existing assets."

Beyond the plant floor, Perfect Batch helps drive strategic and collaborative alignment across organizations' entire manufacturing portfolios by providing a global view of asset utilization and batch making performance. As a result, the platform serves as a single source of truth for cross-functional teams. This offers a common lens that operations teams, engineering teams, and supply chain leaders can all use to identify, prioritize, and proactively execute improvement initiatives that optimize the deployment of capital across the supply network.

To learn more about Perfect Batch, contact your TwinThread representative or visit our website.

About TwinThread

TwinThread is the world's first complete Industrial AI Platform built to amplify human expertise and optimize legacy systems. Through predictive, prescriptive, generative, and agentic AI, we enable operations teams to anticipate issues, accelerate problem-solving, and innovate on a single line or across global operations. With over 1 million digital twins, nearly 50 million sensors, and 2 million AI models deployed, TwinThread is proven to deliver scalable AI, maximize ROI, minimize downtime, and provide continuous value.

Media Contact: Elise Loffredo | Marketing Director | [email protected] | 330-634-5327

SOURCE TwinThread