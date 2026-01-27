TwinThread Launches Perfect Centerline, an AI-Powered Centerlining Solution to Standardize Run-to-Run Excellence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TwinThread, a global leader in Industrial AI, announced the release of Perfect Centerline, an AI-powered solution designed for manufactures that eliminates process variability, stabilizes operations, and promotes consistency across production runs. Unlike traditional centerline programs that rely on manual adjustments and static settings, which can contribute to scrap, rework, and process inefficiencies, Perfect Centerline is automated, proactive, and continuously optimized. The solution analyzes historical production data to identify optimal settings for each process variable, providing data-driven setpoints that operations teams can trust.

Perfect Centerline At-a-Glance

Value in Days: TwinThread's Quickstart Wizard enables rapid deployment.

Aligned to Business Goals: Users define up to five KPIs, such as minimizing downtime, which the system uses to guide optimization.

Built-in ROI Calculator: Provides immediate value estimates tied to core business objectives.

Real-Time Guidance: An intuitive interface provides clear visual feedback on process variable state and supports efficient setpoint adjustment.

Intelligent Prioritization: AI ranks deviations by KPI impact to help teams focus on critical issues.

Perfect Centerline further solidifies TwinThread's position as a complete Industrial AI platform. With Centerline's focus on stability and its seamless integration with other TwinThread solutions, operations teams now have the tools needed to create initial value, sustain it, and accelerate continuous improvement.

"We've made consistent run-to-run performance easily replicable at scale," says Erik Udstuen, Co-founder and CEO at TwinThread. "That value opportunity alone is significant for manufacturers."

Centerline reinforces a "human-in-the-loop" approach. Unlike "black box" models, engineers retain authority through manual review and verification. The system presents AI's recommendations alongside the five best historical and most recent runs, allowing engineers to validate or override settings based on their preference and expertise. This combines AI's speed with the safety of expert oversight.

About TwinThread

TwinThread is the world's first complete Industrial AI Platform built to amplify human expertise and optimize legacy systems. Through Predictive, Prescriptive, Generative, and Agentic AI, we enable operations teams to anticipate issues, accelerate problem-solving, and innovate on a single line or across global operations. With over 1 million digital twins, nearly 50 million sensors, and 2 million AI models deployed, TwinThread is proven to deliver scalable AI, maximize ROI, minimize downtime and provide continuous value.

