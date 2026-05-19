Twisted Alchemy Expands at Whole Foods Market, Launches New Products for Summer 2026

WILMETTE, Ill., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twisted Alchemy, the craft beverage brand known for its premium, Whole30-approved 100% cold-pressed juices and cocktail mixers, is proud to announce a major expansion into select Whole Foods Market stores in California, Arizona, Nevada, Florida, and Hawaii beginning mid-May 2026.

Spicy Skinny Citrus Margarita Mixer

The expansion significantly increases the brand's retail footprint in key markets. This builds on Twisted Alchemy's initial launch into Whole Foods Market in late 2024 across the Southwest and Midwest regions, further expanding the brand's presence nationwide and strengthening its footprint across both coasts.

As part of this rollout, Twisted Alchemy will introduce three new products to Whole Foods Market shoppers. These ultra-premium, high-quality juices include 100% Blood Orange Juice and Cold-Pressed Skinny Spicy Margarita Mixer as year-round offerings, along with Cold-Pressed Dragon Fruit Citrus Refresher as part of the summer seasonal lineup.

"We set out to create juices and mixers that reflect the true integrity of fresh fruit—100% cold-pressed, pure, and uncompromised," said Kim Holstein, Co-Founder of Twisted Alchemy. "With this expansion, more consumers can experience the same premium quality trusted by the world's top bars and hospitality programs."

A Full Lineup of Cold-Pressed Staples

In addition to new product launches, Whole Foods Market shoppers will have access to Twisted Alchemy's core lineup, including 100% Persian Lime Juice, 100% Eureka Lemon Juice, and 100% Pomegranate Juice, essential ingredients for both culinary and beverage applications.

Seasonal favorites Cold-Pressed Passion Fruit Elixir and Cold-Pressed Watermelon Twist will also return in May, offering bright, tropical flavor profiles ideal for warm-weather occasions. Looking ahead, Twisted Alchemy's 100% Cold-Pressed Pineapple Juice will be available in early 2027, continuing to bring fresh, vibrant flavor to shelves year-round.

Ending the Squeeze: Built for Modern Beverage Programs

Twisted Alchemy is redefining how both consumers and hospitality professionals approach citrus and fresh juice with its mission of "ending the squeeze." By offering fresh, cold-pressed juices that eliminate the need for on-premise squeezing, the brand removes labor, reduces waste, and delivers unmatched consistency.

Through High Pressure Processing (HPP), a heat-free method, Twisted Alchemy achieves extended shelf life without compromising freshness, flavor, or nutritional integrity. Combined with a carefully managed Brix and pH profile, the portfolio ensures peak taste and performance across every bottle, no matter the season.

Built for Versatility: Cocktails, Mocktails & More

Twisted Alchemy products are designed for both professional and at-home use. Each bottle delivers consistent flavor and yield, making it easy to craft cocktails, mocktails, or culinary creations with minimal prep.

The new Cold-Pressed Skinny Spicy Margarita Mixer offers a lighter take on a classic cocktail, while the Cold-Pressed Dragon Fruit Citrus Refresher delivers a vibrant, ready-to-use base for non-alcoholic beverages and spritz-style drinks.

Freshness Without Compromise

All Twisted Alchemy products are made using 100% cold-pressed juice and feature a clean-label promise: no additives, preservatives, or added sugars. This commitment to pure ingredients speaks directly to shoppers who prioritize transparency, quality, and better-for-you products.

By utilizing HPP instead of heat pasteurization, Twisted Alchemy preserves the true essence of fresh fruit while offering the convenience of extended shelf life—bridging the gap between fresh and functional.

Availability

Twisted Alchemy products will be available at select Whole Foods Market locations beginning mid-May 2026. Shoppers can find the products in coolers in the produce sections.

About Twisted Alchemy

Twisted Alchemy was founded with a mission to transform the cocktail and culinary experience through fresh, cold-pressed juices crafted with sustainability at heart. Using non-GMO produce with no additives, preservatives, or added sugars, Twisted Alchemy delivers unparalleled flavor while supporting environmentally conscious practices. The company uses High Pressure Processing (HPP) to extend shelf life without heat, preserving freshness while reducing waste and labor.

Trusted by leading hospitality groups, national events, and top-tier beverage programs, Twisted Alchemy continues to set a new standard for premium juice in both foodservice and retail.

For more information, visit TwistedAlchemy.com or follow @DrinkTwistedAlchemy

Media Contact:

Alison Stolberg, Marketing and Sales Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE Twisted Alchemy