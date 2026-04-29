Twisted Alchemy Juices Expands National Reach with Full Portfolio Launch on Sysco Marketplace

Premium cold-pressed, HPP juices now available nationwide to elevate summer beverage programs across hospitality

WILMETTE, Ill., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twisted Alchemy, an award-winning leader in premium cold-pressed juices and craft beverage solutions, announces the availability of its full product lineup on Sysco Marketplace. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the brand, providing hospitality operators across the country with streamlined access to its high-quality juices and mixers in both 6 x 750mL cases and 10L Bag-in-Box (BiB) formats.

"We strive to 'Stop the Squeeze,' driving consistency throughout the entire cold chain. We manage Brix levels, allowing our fruit to sweeten on the trees, creating unparalleled, naturally sweetened juices that make any cocktail or non-alcoholic creation shine," said Kim Holstein, Co-Founder.

Known for its role as a trusted beverage solution featured on Bar Rescue, Twisted Alchemy has built a reputation for delivering consistent, high-quality juice programs for leading hospitality groups and luxury properties nationwide. The brand is proudly served by premier operators including Nobu, The Ritz-Carlton, Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, Biltmore Hotels, Marriott Hotels, and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, among thousands of additional properties.

"This is a game-changer for hospitality programs nationwide," said Scott Holstein, Co-Founder at Twisted Alchemy. "By joining Sysco Marketplace, we're making it easier than ever for operators, from boutique cocktail bars to large-scale event venues, to access fresh, cold-pressed juices that deliver on both flavor and functionality, just in time for peak summer season."

As operators prepare for high-volume occasions including rooftop service, outdoor dining, banquet events, and conferences, Twisted Alchemy's portfolio offers a turnkey solution for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage programs. The brand has become especially known for elevating batched cocktail programs, allowing operators to scale quality across high-volume service environments without compromising consistency.

All juices are pressed at the source on regenerative farms and then processed using High Pressure Processing (HPP) for food safety. This process eliminates the need for squeezing citrus on premise while maintaining fresh flavor, optimized Brix levels, and pH consistency. It also ensures year-round availability of premium citrus and fruit profiles while significantly reducing labor, waste, and operational complexity.

Now Available on Sysco Marketplace

10L Bag-in-Box (BiB) Format:

100% Cold Pressed Eureka Lemon Juice

100% Hand Squeezed, Cold Pressed Persian Lime Juice

100% Cold Pressed Valencia Orange Juice

100% Cold Pressed Pineapple Juice

100% Cold Pressed Grapefruit Juice

100% Cold Pressed Watermelon Juice (with a hint of lime)

Cold Pressed Three Citrus Margarita Craft Mixer (with organic cane sugar)

6 x 750mL Case Format:

100% Cold Pressed Valencia Orange Juice

100% Cold Pressed Eureka Lemon Juice

100% Hand Squeezed, Cold Pressed Persian Lime Juice

100% Cold Pressed Pineapple Juice

100% Cold Pressed Grapefruit Juice

100% Cold Pressed Watermelon Juice (with a hint of lime)

100% Cold Pressed Blood Orange Juice

100% Cold Pressed Passion Fruit Juice

100% Cold Pressed Pomegranate Juice

Cold Pressed Three Citrus Margarita Craft Mixer (with organic cane sugar)

100% Demerara Syrup (non-refrigerated)

100% Simple Syrup (non-refrigerated)

Designed for both speed and quality, Twisted Alchemy's formats reduce prep time, eliminate waste, and ensure consistent flavor profiles, making them ideal for everything from craft cocktail menus to large-scale banquet and event service.

About Twisted Alchemy

Twisted Alchemy is an award-winning premium juice company specializing in cold-pressed citrus and craft beverage solutions for hospitality and retail. With a focus on quality, consistency, and innovation, the brand partners with leading chefs, bartenders, and operators nationwide to deliver elevated beverage experiences with efficiency and ease.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing, and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. With a vast distribution network and a comprehensive portfolio of products and services, Sysco supports operators in delivering quality dining experiences while improving efficiency and consistency across their operations. Sysco Marketplace further extends this capability by connecting customers with a broader assortment of specialty and emerging brands, offering greater flexibility and innovation within the foodservice supply chain.

Media Contact:

Alison Stolberg, Marketing and Sales Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE Twisted Alchemy