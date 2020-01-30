Twistle Adds Providence Saint Joseph Health and ChristianaCare to Investment Syndicate to Complete an $18M Financing Round

SEATTLE, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Twistle, a company that helps health systems automate personalized education and care communications with their patients, today announces that Providence Ventures, the venture capital arm of Providence St. Joseph Health, and ChristianaCare, two of the nation’s most innovative health systems, are now strategic investors as well as significant customers. Both use Twistle across their enterprises to improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, and differentiate their services. This investment completes Twistle’s latest funding round at over $18 million.

An automatic navigation (GPS) system for health, Twistle reduces the burden on clinicians by keeping patients on track. On behalf of care teams, Twistle offers "turn-by-turn" guidance to patients as they navigate specific care journeys before, during, and after a clinic or hospital visit. Patients are motivated to engage in their own care and follow best practices, communicate as needed with their care teams, and realize measurably better outcomes. Twistle integrates sophisticated automation with multi-channel communication, engaging patients wherever they may be -- through secure messaging, interactive voice response, patient portals or the health system's own digital apps.

In the past year, Providence , one of the largest health systems in the nation, has expanded its use of Twistle to span more than 17 hospitals. Across many clinical specialties, Twistle has helped more than 150,000 patients navigate most types of surgery and procedures, chronic disease, and wellness -- all while also collecting patient-reported outcomes (PROs) along the way.

"Providence St. Joseph Health is building highly engaged digital relationships with patients to improve the health of populations in the communities we serve," said Aaron Martin, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at Providence. "We have made Twistle's care pathway automation platform a core piece of our digital strategy to amplify our care teams' capacity to deliver timely, personalized and proactive care to our patients. We are excited about what Twistle brings to health care that we also want to participate as a strategic investor and help the company scale its solution."

In 2016, ChristianaCare was one of the first health care providers to adopt Twistle, leading the industry by creating innovative communication pathways to support patients in surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, pain management, and virtual care coordination. ChristianaCare also uses Twistle to send updates to families whose loved ones are going through major surgery.

"At ChristianaCare, we leverage technology to forge deep and sustained connections with our neighbors in ways that are highly relevant to them. Twistle is foundational to our care model, physical and digital. We deliver care around the patients' needs, including digital communication, in order to help them achieve their personal health goals," said Randy Gaboriault, Chief Digital and Information Officer for ChristianaCare. "Twistle has been a valuable collaborator in improving our care processes, with a measurable ROI. We are now proud to be a strategic investor to help Twistle take its products to the next level and beyond."

Kulmeet Singh, Twistle CEO, says, "If we want to deliver great care and bend the cost curve of healthcare in the United States, we cannot continue following the status quo. We have to use automation intelligently to increase the effectiveness of our care teams, and find better ways to engage patients in the ownership of their own health. Our valued relationships with Providence and ChristianaCare will help us accelerate product development and innovation, not only honing our ability to automate patient communication for cost savings, but also helping forward-thinking health systems differentiate their services to grow their consumer appeal and revenue."

About Twistle

Founded in 2011, Twistle is a healthcare technology company that helps organizations deliver personalized care to patients in their homes by automating everything from routine communication to information gathering and education activities, saving time for care teams while improving outcomes. Twistle's platform automatically checks in with patients and based on their responses, guides them to a better outcome by delivering follow-up information, questions, and empathetic messages. Patients are connected to the care team through multi-channel engagement, including IVR, text messaging and Twistle's own intuitive mobile app. Twistle's technology helps its customers increase revenue, standardize care processes and reduce costs. Twistle takes deep integration with EHRs, wearables, devices and the healthcare IT ecosystem, and creates a simple user experience for patients and their care teams to reach its vision: Every patient connected, supported and reassured.

About Providence Ventures

Founded in 2014, Providence Ventures (PV) manages $300 million of venture capital across two funds on behalf of Providence Saint Joseph Health. The fund is designed to achieve venture class returns through direct investments in innovative healthcare companies that improve quality and convenience, lower cost and improve health outcomes. PV offers investment capital, combined with health system expertise, to companies addressing existing and emerging pain points in healthcare. PV partners with our portfolio companies to refine existing solutions, while expanding their adoption within and beyond our health system.

About ChristianaCare

Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, ChristianaCare is one of the country's most dynamic health care organizations, centered on improving health outcomes, making high-quality care more accessible and lowering health care costs. ChristianaCare includes an extensive network of outpatient services, home health care, medical aid units, three hospitals (1,299 beds), a Level I trauma center and a Level III neonatal intensive care unit, a comprehensive stroke center and regional centers of excellence in heart and vascular care, cancer care and women's health. It also includes the pioneering Gene Editing Institute and was rated by IDG Computerworld as one of the nation's Best Places to Work in IT. ChristianaCare is a nonprofit teaching health system with more than 260 residents and fellows. It is continually ranked by US News & World Report as a Best Hospital. With its unique CareVio data-powered care coordination service and a focus on population health and value-based care, ChristianaCare is shaping the future of health care. Learn how ChristianaCare delivers greater quality and value at https://christianacare.org.

SOURCE Providence

Related Links

http://www.providence.org

