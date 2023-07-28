Twistle by Health Catalyst Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification

News provided by

Health Catalyst

28 Jul, 2023, 08:30 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst,"Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that Twistle® by Health Catalyst (Twistle), a leading clinical workflow and patient engagement platform, has met certain key regulatory, security and privacy requirements necessary for earning HITRUST certification.

HITRUST leverages nationally and internationally accepted standards including ISO, NIST, PCI, HIPAA, and others to ensure a comprehensive set of baseline security controls. HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that Twistle by Health Catalyst has met HITRUST's framework that assessed compliance with certain key regulations and industry-defined requirements that collectively aim to appropriately manage security and privacy risk.

"Health Catalyst is pleased to have achieved HITRUST's CSF Certification for Twistle," said Kevin Scharnhorst, CISSP, CISM, CPHIMS, Chief Information Security Officer at Health Catalyst. "We are committed to maintaining industry best practices for information security and data privacy, critical for protecting our clients and our mission."

Health Catalyst's HITRUST CSF-Certified and applicable platforms are:

  • Health Catalyst Data Operating System (DOS™) Platform, Touchstone™, Care Management, and the Business Intelligence Application Platform residing in Microsoft Azure.
  • HCI Application Suite, consisting of HCI Connect, HCI Notify, HCI Exchange, HCI Organize, and HCI Explore
  • Embedded Application Suite
  • KPI Ninja by Health Catalyst™
  • Twistle® by Health Catalyst

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Media Contact:
Amanda Hundt
[email protected]
575-491-0974

SOURCE Health Catalyst

Also from this source

Ohio Health Information Partnership Powers CliniSync with Health Catalyst

Sea Mar Community Health Centers and Health Catalyst Partner to Advance Healthcare in Underserved Communities

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.