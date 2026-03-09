Twizzlers Launches New Twizzlers Straws Flavor Inspired by the Dirty Soda Trend

"Dirty soda, a nonalcoholic beverage trend that mixes soda with flavored syrups, cream and fruit add-ins, has become a fun, customizable ritual for fans," said Rachel Starr, Sweets Innovation Manager at The Hershey Company. "Twizzlers Straws let people sip, snack and customize their drinks all at once, making the experience a little more playful and unmistakably Twizzlers. Whether as part of everyday routines, gatherings or watch parties, these Twizzlers Straws are the perfect addition."

How to Add a Twist to Your Dirty Soda

Rather than simply referencing the trend, Twizzlers designed a product that could participate in the experience itself. The ritual is simple:

Pour your favorite soda

Add your favorite dirty soda mix-ins

Sip through a Twizzlers Straw

Straw Bite, chew and repeat

Where Can Fans Find The New Twizzlers Straws

The vanilla, lime and coconut Twizzlers Straws will be available in limited quantities beginning March 12, while supplies last, with online releases designed to reward early fans.

Nationwide on shop.hersheys.com beginning at 12 noon EST on March 12, starting at $4.49, while supplies last.

On Gopuff, with a first drop on March 12 and a second drop on March 22, in select major cities including Boston, New York and Philadelphia, starting at $4.49, while supplies last.

In addition to online releases, fans can find the vanilla, lime and coconut Twizzlers Straws at select Hershey's Chocolate World locations, while supplies last.

At Hershey's Chocolate World in Hershey, Pa. , Twizzlers Straws and specialty Dirty Soda drinks will be available during three weekends in March — March 14, March 21 and March 28, while supplies last.

, Straws and specialty Dirty Soda drinks will be available during three weekends in March — March 14, March 21 and March 28, while supplies last. Twizzlers Straws will also be available at Hershey's Chocolate World in Times Square on March 31, while supplies last

And if fans can't get their hands on Twizzlers Straws, they can still twist back and relax by grabbing Regular or Rainbow Twizzlers. Just bite off the ends, drop it into your drink, and chew your way into the ritual — a lighthearted, nostalgic hack that celebrates the chewy fun and carefree play that inspired the product in the first place.

This Twizzlers Straws innovation follows other recent, culture ‑inspired launches from The Hershey Company, including the Dubai‑Inspired Chocolate Bar, showing how playful ideas can turn into something fans can snack on.

FAQs

What inspired this flavor of Twizzlers Straws?

This limited flavor of Twizzlers Straws was inspired by the Dirty Soda trend and the way fans have been customizing drinks for years — including a longtime fan hack of using Twizzlers as straws during everyday moments, from hangouts and watch parties to nights in.

What does Dirty Soda mean?

Dirty soda is a nonalcoholic drink made by mixing soda with flavored syrups, cream and fruit add‑ins, a customizable experience that pairs perfectly with Twizzlers, whether fans are sipping through a straw or chewing along as part of the ritual.

What flavors are these new Twizzlers Straws?

The new Twizzlers Straws feature a blend of vanilla, lime, and coconut flavors, designed to complement soda while still delivering the tasty TWIZZLERS experience fans know and love.

How are Twizzlers Straws meant to be enjoyed?

Twizzlers Straws are designed to be sipped like a straw and enjoyed like a snack — sip, bite and repeat.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is an industry leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, KIT KAT®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers, and Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

