Two 3M Health Care Business Group solutions will be available in Epic's new Garden Plot software suite for independent medical groups

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M Health Care Business Group's Health Information Systems (HIS) division today announced its 3M™ M*Modal Fluency Direct solution and medical necessity solutions will be available in Epic's new Garden Plot. The new software is available to independent medical groups with 40 or more providers through a hosted and supported Software as a Service (SaaS) mode. About half of patient care physicians in the U.S. work in private practices, according to the American Medical Association's 2020 Physician Practice Benchmark Survey.

"We are thrilled to be part of Epic's new Garden Plot offering," said Garri Garrison, 3M HIS president. "We have been working with Epic since 1982 and we look forward to expanding together to directly serve the ambulatory market. This work creates a pathway to deliver 3M content and technology to end users via the electronic health record."

Epic announced Garden Plot in March as an option for independent providers who don't have access to Epic's software through health systems that can extend their Epic instances to nearby providers via Community Connect.

"Making 3M's solutions available in Garden Plot allows providers to care for their patients in dynamic ways, using their voice to compose a note or to interact with Epic," said JP Heres, vice president of Garden Plot. "For many providers, this is the first time they've had access to this technology and that is exciting."

