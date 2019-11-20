Two Aerotek Leaders Named to SIA's Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List

HANOVER, Md., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services, today announced two leaders have been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list, which recognizes female leaders and influencers in the global talent marketplace. Dana Baughns, vice president and group general counsel, and Blair Kennard, executive director of marketing and technology, are both being recognized for their stellar work and the value they bring to Aerotek.

"I am continually impressed by the dedication and impact that Blair and Dana have on our organization, helping to keep Aerotek at the forefront of the industry," said Todd Mohr, president of Aerotek. "This recognition is well-deserved, and I am so proud to call them my colleagues."

Dana Baughns collaborates with senior executives and business partners to deliver the best practices and solutions to meet business objectives across Aerotek. Baughns provides legal counsel within Aerotek and to its clients on a variety of labor and employment laws, government contracting obligations, service and vendor agreement negotiations, bankruptcy and more.

Blair Kennard and her team work to leverage technology to create meaningful interactions with clients and contractors, while maintaining the personalized relationships Aerotek is known for. This year, Kennard spearheaded the adoption of texting capabilities and launched Aerotek's new mobile app. Her work allows Aerotek's teams to serve the needs of both clients and contractors more efficiently and effectively.

To learn more about the SIA Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing and to view the full list of recipients, visit: SIA 150 women website. For more information about Aerotek, visit Aerotek.com.

About Aerotek

Our people are everything. For more than 30 years, Aerotek® Inc. has distinguished itself as a leader in recruiting and staffing services by having a deep understanding of the intersection of talent and business. As a strategic partner to more than 18,000 clients and 300,000 contract employees every year, Aerotek's people-focused approach yields competitive advantage for its clients and rewarding careers for its contract employees. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a network of over 250 non-franchised offices with more than 6,000 internal employees dedicated to serving our customers. Aerotek is an Allegis Group company, a global leader in talent solutions. To learn more, visit Aerotek.com.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

SOURCE Aerotek

Related Links

https://www.aerotek.com/

