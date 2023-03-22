Two Attorneys From Trial Firm Lyons & Simmons Selected Among Texas Rising Stars

Stephen Higdon, Michael Fechner honored for plaintiffs personal injury work

DALLAS, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The plaintiffs personal injury work of Stephen Higdon and Michael Fechner of the trial firm Lyons & Simmons, LLP is recognized in the 2023 edition of the Texas Rising Stars legal guide.

The prestigious peer review guide highlights Texas' top lawyers age 40 or younger or who have been in practice less than 10 years. Only the top 2.5 percent of eligible lawyers in the state are recognized each year. This is Higdon's fifth consecutive Rising Stars selection and Fechner's first.

Higdon and Fechner have extensive courtroom experience in a wide range of catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases heard before judges, juries and arbitrators throughout the country. They were members of the trial team that secured a $10.1 million jury verdict that was selected among the nation's Top 10 Most Impressive Verdicts of 2022 by Courtroom View Network, which streamed the Dallas County trial live.

In addition to his Rising Stars honors, Higdon's work has earned recognition from Lawdragon's 500 Leading Consumer Plaintiff Lawyers, Best Lawyers in America's Ones to Watch and D Magazine's Best Lawyers Under 40. He graduated from Texas Tech University School of Law, summa cum laude, and was a member of the Order of the Coif. He earned his undergraduate degree from Southwestern University. He is a member of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, Dallas Trial Lawyers Association, Dallas Association of Young Lawyers and the Association of Former Law Clerks of the Eastern District of Texas.

Fechner earned his law degree from Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law, where he served as president of the SMU Law Review, and was a member of Order of the Coif and Order of the Barristers. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at Austin. He is a member of the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers, Texas Trial Lawyers Association, Dallas Trial Lawyers Association, and the American Association for Justice.

