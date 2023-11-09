Two Chairs Welcomes Justin Wu as Chief Operations Officer and Padma Lalwani as Vice President of Engineering

Two Chairs

09 Nov, 2023

  • Behavioral care innovator is addressing the mental health care access challenge by delivering high quality care and exceptional therapeutic alliance
  • Digital health veteran Justin Wu joins Two Chairs to drive operational excellence; Padma Lalwani will oversee technical development

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Chairs, a modern behavioral healthcare company, today announced two new additions to its leadership team. Justin Wu has joined the organization as Chief Operations Officer and Padma Lalwani has also joined as Vice President of Engineering. Wu and Lalwani bring decades of combined experience in operations, strategy, engineering and product innovation to Two Chairs' leadership team.

Two Chairs is tackling the mental health care access challenge through the lens of high quality care and exceptional therapeutic alliance. A strong match between clinicians and patients is one of the most important measures of success for therapy. Two Chairs blends data, technology, and clinical expertise to ensure patients are matched with a clinician who they can relate to and feel safe with, can set appropriate goals, use the proper treatment methodology and help patients feel better.

As Chief Operations Officer,  Wu will lead operational oversight and strategic direction for the company. Prior to joining Two Chairs, Wu held several leadership positions at AbleTo, Inc., a leading provider of high-quality virtual behavioral health care, where he was responsible for operations and strategy. Wu also held leadership roles at Joyable, prior to it being acquired by AbleTo, Inc., and Castlight Health, where he managed customer success for strategic accounts including Fortune 500 companies.

Padma Lalwani, will drive transformative business impact by leading engineering, security and compliance at Two Chairs. Before joining Two Chairs, Lalwani served as VP of Engineering for OpenGov and held various product engineering leadership roles at QOMPLX, Capital One, Tangoe, IBM and Emptoris. Lalwani has a proven track record of translating a complex business vision into tangible, user-centric solutions. Her expertise in organizational scaling, engineering craft maturity and tech transformations in modern application architectures, big data analytics, and operational excellence will advance Two Chairs' clinical outcomes and business growth. 

"We are thrilled to bring Justin and Padma aboard. Their extensive experience significantly adds to our executive team, helping us to solidify our leadership position in mental health," said Alex Katz, CEO and Founder, Two Chairs. "Their strategic vision, passion, and skills will play a pivotal role in advancing our mission: to build a world where we all have access to exceptional mental health care."

About Two Chairs
Two Chairs was founded in 2017 with a mission to build a world where everyone has access to exceptional mental healthcare. We're creating a better experience for both patients and clinicians by starting with an in-depth, research-backed matching process to ensure the ideal patient-therapist fit, offering hybrid care that gives patients and clinicians flexibility between in-person and virtual sessions, and measuring outcomes to ensure patients get better faster. With a growing team of 450 licensed clinicians across 90 areas of expertise, Two Chairs has more than 20 million covered lives.

