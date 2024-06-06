Two Chances to Celebrate Junteenth with Concerts by The Denyce Graves Foundation

BALTIMORE, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TWO CONCERTS celebrating life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness – the best things about being an American. The Denyce Graves Foundation presents two Juneteenth concerts celebrating African American composers and performers, sponsored by the A.W. Mellon Foundation. The mission of the Denyce Graves Foundation (DGF) is to promote equity and inclusion in American classical vocal arts through an unprecedented approach: championing the hidden musical figures of the past while uplifting young artists of world-class talent from all backgrounds. This community concert series features venues and platforms whose visions align with The Foundation, creating opportunities for their constituencies to enjoy classical vocal music, and advancing equity and inclusion in American classical vocal arts. Hosts include Howard County Center of African American Culture, St. John Baptist Church, & Babcock Presbyterian Church.

Towson, June 17, 2024 – A Juneteenth concert of art songs, arias, and spirituals performed by Soprano Simone Brown, tenor Kevin Webb Jr., and pianist JoyAnne Amani at Babcock Presbyterian Church. Concert begins at 7:00 pm.

Columbia, June 19, 2024 – The Howard County Center of African American Culture and the Denyce Graves Foundation present a Juneteenth concert celebrating African American composers and performers of art songs, spirituals, and gospel music at St. John Baptist Church from 2 - 3:30 p.m. A meet-and-greet reception with African American Cuisine will follow from 3:30 – 5:00 p.m. Featuring mezzo-soprano Mia Athey, tenor Aaron crouch, tenor Kevin Webb Jr., pianist JoyAnne Amani, & St. John the Baptist Gospel Singers.

About The Denyce Graves Foundation:

As a nonprofit organization anchored at the intersection of social justice, American history, and the arts, DGF seeks to expand the public's understanding of the rich, multicultural history of classical music by bringing the stories of our nation's hidden musical figures to light.

This is achieved through collaboration and alliance with renowned chroniclers, presenters and educators in history and culture, including The Smithsonian Institution, The Metropolitan Opera, Library of Congress, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Lincoln Center, as well as with some of America's elite Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Conservatories, and Schools of Music.

Founded by Emmy® and Grammy® award-winning, world-renowned opera star Denyce Graves, DGF celebrates trailblazing musicians, music educators, and composers of color through community engagement programs, concerts and presentations, creation of new works of art, establishment of young artist development training and more, as well as via social and traditional media. The Foundation sets the stage for true representation in American vocal arts by providing opportunities, access and exposure, that all singers need to take ownership of their talent and shape their own fulfilling careers. For more information, visit www.thedenycegravesfoundation.org.

