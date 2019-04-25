Two community leaders inspiring confidence in children honored with Zurich Classic Community Impact Award

NEW ORLEANS, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa Juneau, chief executive officer and executive director of The Emerge Center and Angela Kyle, founder of PlayBuild NOLA are 2019 recipients of the annual Zurich Classic Community Impact Award. Since 2011, Zurich has annually recognized the work of local nonprofits that are part of the Fore!Kids Foundation during the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

"We are honored to recognize two transformational leaders who are helping grow and shape the future success of children in New Orleans," said Kathleen Savio, chief executive officer of Zurich North America. "Melissa and Angela are building resilient and sustainable communities through their inspirational leadership and ability to enact positive change."

Juneau leads The Emerge Center, an early intervention provider that empowers children from 18 months to seven years old who have autism and communications disabilities by providing support to families in need. Kyle is the co-founder of PlayBuild, a New Orleans-based nonprofit on a mission to transform vacant lots into child-friendly environments for play and learning.

Recipients of the Zurich Classic Community Impact Award will receive a crystal award and $10,000 donation to their nonprofit organization, as well as a skills-based consulting session with Zurich employees in an area of critical need for their organization. Savio will present the awards to the recipients on Sunday, April 28, 2019, the final day of the Zurich Classic.

To watch videos of Juneau and Kyle's extraordinary work in the New Orleans community, go to https://www.zurichna.com/en/about/community#commawards

About Zurich North America

For more information about Zurich, go to https://www.zurichna.com/zna/services/about-zurich

SOURCE Zurich North America

Related Links

https://www.zurichna.com/en

