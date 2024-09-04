Zurich names Arooran Sivasubramaniam as Head of Zurich Resilience Solutions North America

Veteran industry leader Arooran "Aroo" Sivasubramaniam to spearhead growth of risk management services for Zurich Resilience Solutions.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zurich North America has elevated Arooran "Aroo" Sivasubramaniam as Head of Zurich Resilience Solutions (ZRS) for North America. ZRS provides customers with risk insights and innovative services that will help them reduce their risks and manage their businesses more effectively. Sivasubramaniam will report to Dirk De Nil, Global Head of Zurich Resilience Solutions.

"Aroo brings the energy, focus and drive to achieve business results, seamlessly balancing technical expertise with commercial acumen," said De Nil. "With nearly two decades of experience in retail, reinsurance and commercial insurance across diverse markets, Aroo is well-suited to lead Zurich Resilience Solutions in North America."

Effective immediately, Sivasubramaniam will spearhead growth of risk management services for ZRS. He will focus on developing and executing the ZRS initiatives with the goal of positioning Zurich as a leader and trusted partner in evolving risk prevention.

Sivasubramaniam has an extensive background with nearly 20 years of experience in retail, reinsurance and commercial insurance across multiple market sectors. He joins Zurich Resilience Solutions in North America from Zurich Benelux, where he was the Head of Middle Market for the Netherlands and Belgium. Beginning his career with Zurich in 2013 at the London office, he later transitioned to Switzerland to oversee Financial Lines pricing within Commercial Insurance. After that, he took on the role of Chief Financial Officer at Zurich Benelux, where he played a pivotal role in driving a business transformation.

About Zurich North America

Zurich North America is one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals. Our customers represent industries ranging from agriculture to technology. Zurich North America is part of Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich), a leading multi-line insurer serving people and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. Founded 150 years ago, Zurich is transforming insurance. In addition to providing insurance protection, Zurich is increasingly offering prevention services such as those that promote wellbeing and enhance climate resilience.

Reflecting its purpose to "create a brighter future together," Zurich aspires to be one of the most responsible and impactful businesses in the world. It is targeting net-zero emissions by 2050 and has the highest-possible ESG rating from MSCI. In 2020, Zurich launched the Zurich Forest project to support reforestation and biodiversity restoration in Brazil.

The Group has about 60,000 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN), is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information is available at https://www.zurich.com/ and https://www.zurichna.com/.

