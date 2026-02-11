Two Country Estates near Nation's "Horse & Hunt Capital" Head to Luxury Auction® in March

Two VA estates near the nation's "Horse and Hunt Capital" are headed to luxury auction® March 5. Post this

"This two-property auction is designed to cater to buyer demand: the homes may be packaged together as one unit of sale or sold individually. The larger estate will be offered without reserve in either scenario. The smaller home could then also be sold without reserve or offered subject to seller confirmation, meaning the seller can accept, reject or counter the highest bid," stated Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's founder and president. "We'll determine the final method of sale prior to the auction, based on the preference of the registered bidders."

The properties are located in Warrenton, VA, just south of Middleburg, known as the "Nation's Horse and Hunt Capital." The equestrian hub is home to many horse farms and facilities, and hosts related events such as steeplechase racing and fox hunting.

"The properties are ideal for equestrian enthusiasts or those who enjoy other outdoor endeavors, from hunting and fishing to recreational sports," noted James Smith, a member of Platinum's business development team. "They offer proximity to Middleburg with the added privacy of being just outside the 'hustle and bustle' of the immediate marketplace."

The larger estate is located at 7484 Wilson Road. Its 116 manicured acres feature a gated entry, 2-acre pond and a grand residence offering 10,000 sf of living area across three levels, with 5 bedrooms, 6 full and 2 half-baths. Built in 2004, the colonial-style residence enjoyed a renovation in 2021. Prominent features include a 2-story foyer with dual staircase, gourmet kitchen, multiple fireplaces, oversized primary suite, and a lower level with a full bar, billiards, gaming parlor, home theater, sauna, fitness room, and an added suite for two additional beds. There is also a brick-clad wine/ cigar room, currently outfitted as a sound studio.

Just off the main living level is a covered loggia with a stone fireplace and retractable screens, making the space suitable for enjoyment throughout the four seasons. Next to the loggia are a custom pool, spa and pond with waterfall features – all with natural stone accents – plus a manicured putting green, firepit lounge and surrounding patio.

Auto enthusiasts will appreciate the separate garage with lofted bays and automotive lifts, commercial-grade racing and golf simulators, and an upper-level living area ideal for an office, fitness center or lounge. Outside the garage are two private fueling tanks for both standard and high-performance gasoline.

Grounds also include fenced orchards for fruit trees such as apples, peaches and pears, plus multiple storage sheds, two elevated hunting stands, a custom irrigation system and a series of solar panels able to provide "off-the-grid" power to the entire residence.

The adjacent home, at 7464 Wilson Road, is sited on 10.5 gently rolling acres and features a private pond, large garage/workshop and a two-story residence with 2,900 sf of living space, 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. The home was also completely renovated in 2021, with upgrades including a gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and a screened terrace with stone fireplace.

Previews of each property are available by appointment through March 4 and may be arranged through Platinum's project manager, Trudy Vella, at 800.997.4235. Photos, video and luxury auction® documents are also hosted online at VirginiaLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of luxury properties throughout the U.S. and select international markets and has offered properties in 33 states and 15 countries to date. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.76 billion in luxury auction® sales and has advised HNW and UHNW individuals on more than $4.7 billion in luxury property assets. PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.

SOURCE Platinum Luxury Auctions LLC