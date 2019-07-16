Two Day Drafting Commercial Contracts Seminar: London, United Kingdom - October 30-31, 2019
Negotiate and draft clear and concise commercial agreements that meet the challenges of today's commercial environment.
Business is founded on the crystallisation of the terms of a deal and clarity and fair construction are the key to a successful commercial agreement. Without a clear agreement, commercial and legal disputes are likely and unclear agreements are one of the largest causes of costly commercial litigation.
This modular and comprehensive multi-part programme focuses on delivering practical and applied training of the key drafting skills needed to create transparent and direct contracts that deliver on a legal and commercial level. Each section of the course builds on the section before.
Part One: Drafting, Structure, Interpretation and Formation of Contracts focuses on developing a robust structure and formation to your contracts and expanding your drafting skills to deliver concise and watertight agreements. It will also explain the fundamentals of how contracts are interpreted.
Part Two: Precise and Careful Drafting looks in more detail at the more complex clauses and how they can be drafted and applied to leverage commercial value and manage legal risk.
By attending this programme you will:
- Examine assignment and notation to ensure you are suitably protected in the case of transfer or sale of rights
- Consider the purpose and effect of typical boilerplate clauses and how you can leverage value for your organisation through clearer drafting
- Get-to-grips with payments and interest terms to understand how penalties can be applied
- Expand your knowledge of the risk of drafting a contract without a confidentiality clause
- Understand the risks that can be created through poor drafting in practical exercises under the guidance of the expert
- Discuss any disputes or issues you are facing with colleagues from other organisations to gain new ideas and perspectives
- Understand the pitfalls and pluses to applying an effective standard structure and format to every contract
- Master practical drafting techniques to write concise and effective agreements
- Examine special contractual arrangements and letters of intent
- Learn how to interpret variations and time of essence clauses
- Clarify the distinction between best endeavours' and reasonable endeavours' - essential terminology in commercial contracts
- Get up-to-date with the use and drafting of contractual warranties and indemnities
- Understand the effect of exclusion and limitation clauses, and how they can be used to manage your exposure
Who Should Attend:
This programme has been specifically designed for those who want to enhance their practical drafting skills and who have a knowledge of the law, including:
- In-house lawyers
- Private practice lawyers
- Commercial and contracts directors and managers
- Compliance officers
- Company secretaries
Agenda:
PART 1 - Drafting, Structure, Interpretation and Formation of Contracts
- Contract interpretation
- How do you form a contract - Part 1 & Part 2
- Commercial contract format and structure
- Practical exercise
- Examining a sample agreement
- Ancillary documentation and contracts
- Terms: implied, express and standard - Part 1 & Part 2
- Drafting techniques - Part 1: the easy but not well-known stuff
- Practical exercise
- Modern drafting
- Drafting techniques - Part 2: the hard stuff and not well-known stuff
- Exclusion and limitation clauses
PART 2 - Precise and Careful Drafting
- Introduction to boilerplate
- Transferring contractual rights and obligations
- Welded Boilerplate
- Payments and interest
- Confidentiality clauses
- Term and termination; entire agreement clauses; governing law, jurisdiction and dispute resolution clauses
