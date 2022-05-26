Two Day Innovations Organoids and Organs-on-Chips Europe Conference 2022 : Rotterdam, Netherlands - June 21-22, 2022

DUBLIN, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organoids and Organs-on-Chips Europe 2022" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Innovations in Organoids and Organ-on-a-Chip Europe 2022 Conference will be held 21-22 June 2022 at the Hilton Rotterdam on-site and in-person as a regular conference and focuses on an important and expanding field wherein cells are being assembled using Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip technologies in a functionally-relevant manner. These clusters of "assembled cells" have functional significance and can mimic in vivo organ structure.



Liver cells assembled on-board chips in a physiologically-relevant architecture using microfluidics can, for instance, be utilized for toxicity screening, and the ability to assemble organ fragments ex vivo can provide an exquisite means to reconstruct biological processes (both physiological and pathological) "in a dish" or "on a chip."

A number of chips such Lung-on-a-Chip, Brain-on-a-Chip, Gut-on-a-Chip, Marrow-on-a-Chip, Bone-on-a-Chip, Nerve-on-a-Chip amongst others have been built and will be presented and explored at this conference. We will also focus on "disease-on-a-chip", cancer-on-a-chip, immune system-on-a-chip.



This conference will be held co-located and concurrently with the Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Europe 2022 Conference. Conference attendees, sponsors, and exhibitors receive full access to both conferences for maximal scientific exchange and networking opportunities.



Proof of Covid-19 Vaccination Required in Order to Participate On-Site at this Event. Participants Not Vaccinated for Covid-19 Can Participate Virtually at this Event.



Agenda:

Cancer-on-a-Chip

Organ-on-a-Chip Applications for Drug Discovery and Toxicity Screening

Organ-on-a-Chip/Body-on-a-Chip Assembly using Microfluidics: Tools and Approaches

Organoids-on-a-Chip

Spheroids - 3D Aggregates of Cells in Culture: Technologies and Applications

Various Microphysiological Systems

Artery-on-a-Chip for Cardiovascular Disease Research

Gut-on-a-Chip

Liver-on-a-Chip for Toxicity Screening/Toxicology Studies

Lung-on-a-Chip

Nerve-on-a-Chip

Keynote Speakers



Andries D. van der Meer

Associate Professor, Scientific lead, Organ-on-Chip Center Twente, University of Twente



Noo Li Jeon

Professor, Seoul National University



Severine Le Gac

Professor, Applied Microfluidics for Bioengineering Research, MESA+ Institute for Nanotechnology, University of Twente



Elisabeth Verpoorte

Professor of Analytical Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Analysis, University of Groningen



Nancy Allbritton

Frank and Julie Jungers Dean of the College of Engineering and Professor of Bioengineering, University of Washington in Seattle



Regina Luttge

Professor, Eindhoven University of Technology



Herve Tiriac

Assistant Research Scientist, University of California-San Diego



Matthias von Herrath

Vice President and Senior Medical Officer, Novo Nordisk, Professor, La Jolla Institute



Josue Sznitman

Associate Professor, Technion - Israel Institute of Technology



George Truskey

R. Eugene and Susie E. Goodson Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Duke University



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7rs3k8

