Two Day Practical Implementation of GCP in Veterinary Field Studies Seminar: London, United Kingdom - October 31st, 2018 to November 1st, 2018

The meeting will address a typical case study where a practical approach will be made to setting up, running and monitoring clinical trials followed by an audit of these studies to satisfy the stringent requirements seen in Europe. Standard documentation utilised for recording data, performing audits and a typical protocol will be supplied for use in the company attendees' own laboratories.

Who Should Attend:



Personnel involved in the Animal Health industry who are responsible for monitoring Clinical Veterinary Studies, setting up protocols and studies, both in the Laboratory and Field environment to comply with Good Clinical Practice guidelines. It will be immediately relevant to Quality Assurance professionals who are required to audit these types of studies. Clinical Project Managers and Regulatory Affairs personnel will also benefit from this course by gaining an overview of the conduct of studies, the regulatory requirements and European.

Why you should attend

Understand the regulatory requirements and study design

Know how to design protocols and apply them

Take away practical advice on how to set up clinical trials

Clarify the pharmacovigilance requirements

Gain a better understanding of data handling and appropriate' statistics

Discover how to produce the final report

Assure quality in laboratory field studies

Agenda:



Programme Day One

The Regulatory Requirements and Study Design

Overview of GCP status covering VICH guidelines

An indication where trials must comply

Ethical aspects of GCP in all studies

Field study vs laboratory studies - regulatory GCP and GLP compliance

European anomalies

Project planning and timescales

Types of trials

Project design and teamwork

A case study

Protocol Design and Application

Protocol production and approval

Protocol content and special points for inclusion

A case study

Setting up Clinical Trials - A Practical Case Study

Case report form design and supportive documentation

Investigator selection

Responsibilities of the Monitor and the Principal Investigator

Test material

In-life activities

Study close-out and reporting

Principal differences between laboratory and field studies

Pharmacovigilance Requirements and Considerations

Recent regulatory developments

Impact on clinical studies

17.00 Close of Day One

Programme Day Two

Data Handling and Appropriate' Statistics*

Review of the current CVMP statistics guidelines

Types of data

Types of statistics

Evaluation of data

A case study

Producing the Final Report

Data and QC

Archiving data

A case study

Assuring Quality in Laboratory and Field Studies

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) writing, use and review

The QA function

Interaction between GLP, GCP and GMP in veterinary studies

Pre-study involvement

Protocol review

Audit planning

In-life audit

Sponsor/site trial master file review

